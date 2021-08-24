How Nigeria Police Tortured 3 IPOB Members To Death–Nnamdi Kanu-led Group Reveals

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi of conniving with federal security agents to torture and kill South-East residents for supporting Biafra agitation.

According to IPOB, three persons died in prison on Sunday after they were allegedly tortured by security operatives, and that more than 300 persons are currently languishing in several prisons in the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful revealed this in a statement made available to SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

In the statement, Powerful identified the dead persons as Mazi Obinna Iroegbul, Onye Army and Sydney, adding that Nigerian security agencies derive joy in killing Biafra supporters and agitators.

The statement reads, “The global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu strongly condemns the incessant killings and unprovoked attacks and abduction of those suspected to be IPOB members and Eastern Security Network, ESN operatives in Ebonyi state by the wicked Nigeria security agents.

“This atrocity is being perpetrated with the connivance of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and the infamous Ebubeagu security outfit. Their intention is to unleash terror on innocent citizens of Ebonyi State, and possibly stop them from supporting the agitation for Biafra restoration.

“These agents of oppression, supported by Governor Dave Umahi, have continued to kill IPOB members and innocent Biafrans, tagging them ESN operatives. Over 300 members of IPOB are currently languishing in jail and other detention facilities across Ebonyi State, and many have died in prison.

“Two days ago, three people died in prison because of torture from the security agents. Those who were confirmed dead inside the Ebonyi prison include (1) Mazi Obinna Iroegbul; (2) Onye Army and (3) Sydney, and others who were suffering from torture meted out to them by the Dave Umahi-backed Nigeria security agencies who derive joy in slaughtering innocent Biafrans.”

IPOB cautioned Umahi not to turn Ebonyi to another Imo state, which it called a “slaughter ground”.

“These oppressors must be held accountable because they committed no atrocities by defending their ancestral lands from the Fouta Djallon invaders.

“We are, therefore, calling on Governor Dave Umahi's associates and friends to caution him because we won't tolerate this barbarity any further? Ebonyi people should caution Dave Umahi before he turns Ebonyi into another slaughter ground like Imo State.

“It is only shameful that while the federal government with the support of Northern governors is busy freeing and rehabilitating captured Fulani terrorists and bandits, some treacherous South-East Governors are busy killing their own people who volunteered themselves to protect their homes from invaders who continuously slaughter our mothers, wives and sisters in the bushes and forests in our territory,” the statement added.