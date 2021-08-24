National Disgrace: Bandits Demand N200million Ransom For Major Abducted From Defence Academy

One of the officers who was injured in the attack is currently being treated at a hospital within the barracks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2021

The gunmen who abducted Major Stephen Dantong from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Afaka, Kaduna, on Tuesday have demanded a ransom of N200 million from military authorities.

The gunmen invaded the Afaka barracks of the academy around 1am, killing two soldiers identified as Lieutenant Commodore Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronwo.

NDA

One of the officers who was injured in the attack is currently being treated at a hospital within the barracks.

According to FIJ, the bandits subsequently contacted the defence academy to initiate negotiation on the payment of ransom to secure the release of Datong.

The gunmen reportedly operated for hours and left without any hindrance.

“They couldn’t kill even one of them,” an NDA source lamented to FIJ. “They searched everywhere in the bush but couldn’t find them. They had fled away with their motorbikes.”

“They have called to ask for N200million to free the Major,” the source also said. “The attack was ridiculous. They came, teased us and left. Even the helicopter hovering in the bush could not track them.”

After the attack, Bashir Muhd Jajira, spokesman for the NDA in Kaduna, said the security architecture of the NDA was compromised by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

“During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted,” he said.

“The Academy, in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna State, has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescuing the abducted personnel.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Attack Nigerian Defence Academy, Kill Military Officer, Abduct Two Personnel
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits’ll Abduct Governors Next – Activist, Adeyanju Reacts To Attacks On NDA
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military We’re Pursuing The Gunmen – Nigerian Military Confirms Bandits’ Attacks On Defence Academy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Bandits Finally Gave Military A Slap – More Reactions From Nigerians Over Attack On Defence Academy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of Military Officers Killed By Bandits In Attack On Nigerian Defence Academy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Brutalised By Commander, Colleagues For Tendering Resignation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nothing Wrong If A Northerner Succeeds Buhari In 2023 – Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Breaking: Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie Sues Nigeria’s Police Boss, Others Over Unlawful Detention, Demands N100billion
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Attack Nigerian Defence Academy, Kill Military Officer, Abduct Two Personnel
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Why My Jaguar Car Was Impounded In US – Ex-Petroleum Minister, Kachikwu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits’ll Abduct Governors Next – Activist, Adeyanju Reacts To Attacks On NDA
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Glory Okolie: Assaulted Motorcyclist Rearrested, Whereabouts Unknown After Exposing Atrocities Of Suspended Abba Kyari-led Police Team
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Terrorism Taliban Carrying Out Civilian Executions, Repressing Women – UN
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military We’re Pursuing The Gunmen – Nigerian Military Confirms Bandits’ Attacks On Defence Academy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Student Who Committed Suicide Was Pastor's Son, Told Mother He Had Poor Results - UNIZIK
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Kenya Police Fail To Prosecute Citizen Who Stole N26.5million From Nigerian Investor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Bandits Finally Gave Military A Slap – More Reactions From Nigerians Over Attack On Defence Academy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Six Abducted Niger State Students Die In Bandits’ Den
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad