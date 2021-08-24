Nigerian Woman Cries Out After Brother On Abuja—Bauchi Trip Got Missing In Troubled Plateau

A woman, Jidike Kate Patrick has cried out after her brother, Israel Chimin Mimi who was travelling from Abuja to Bauchi state went missing.



Kate Patrick told SaharaReporters on Monday that Mimi embarked on the journey on August 15 but seemed to have run into trouble in Plateau state.





According to her, Mimi called a relation of his to inform him there was trouble when he got to a village close to Jos, the Plataeau State capital.





Kate Patrick said the relative did not hear Mimi clearly and tried to call him back, but his phone line was switched off.





"It was last Sunday. You know what happened in Jos. He called my aunty, that he was going to Bauchi and on getting to Jos Road, it appeared something happened to him.





"We didn’t know when he left, but we talked before he travelled. But, we also talked on the phone when he was about to enter Jos. He told us that he was in a particular community, he wanted to tell us something like he was in trouble. His number was switched off immediately and that was all.





"He did not get to that Jos, he didn’t get to Bauchi and we didn’t see him in Abuja. His phone line has been switched off since then. We could not reach him. We have been calling people to know if they helped us see him," Kate Patrick lamented.





Mrs Patrick revealed that her brother is from Donga Local Government Area in Taraba state.

She said he might have been a victim of the recent Plateau violence, but begged the media and security agents to help her get to the root of what happened.



"We reported the case with security people at Jos. According to people, the particular village where the trouble occurred is dominated by Muslims.





"We heard that they blocked that particular community that day. So, we don’t know if something has happened to him. He wanted to tell our brother something, but he didn’t hear him very well. And when he called back, his line went off.



"He is my brother and his name is Israel Chimin Mimi from the Donga Local Government Area of Taraba state. Please, I'm begging you and the police to help us out. We want to know what happened to him," she added.

The Nigeria police recently confirmed that 22 people were killed and 14 injured during an attack on travellers in Gada-biyu, in the northern part of Plateau State.

The attack was carried out by a group of youths along Rukuba Road in the Jos North Local Government Area of the state, according to the police spokesperson, Ugah Garba.

The victims were in a convoy of five buses and travelling from Bauchi State to Ikare in Ondo State when they were attacked in Plateau, the police said.

The travellers were said to be Muslim followers of a popular Islamic cleric, Dahiru Bauchi, who were returning home in large groups from the Annual Islamic Zikr prayer in Bauchi State.