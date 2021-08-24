We’re Ready For War; No One Takes Our Land – Afghanistan Militant Group Dares Taliban

The Taliban took over Kabul, Afghanistan capital, on August 15 after the United States withdrew its troops from the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2021

A militant group, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, is set to challenge the country’s occupation by the Taliban, saying it is ready to go to battle.

The Taliban took over Kabul, Afghanistan capital, on August 15 after the United States withdrew its troops from the country.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The armed group subsequently rebranded the country as Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan.

They are also currently working towards forming a new government. Many countries have evacuated their citizens from the nation over fear of attacks.

However, in an interview with BBC, head of foreign relations for NRF, Ali Nazary, said they are set for battle against the Taliban, stressing that no one would be allowed to conquer their land.

According to him, they prefer peace through negotiation, adding that if the Taliban fails to embrace peace, they would resort to using force.

“We prefer peace, we prioritise peace and negotiations. If this fails—if we see that the other side is not sincere, if we see that the other side is trying to force itself on the rest of the country—then we’re not going to accept any sort of aggression.

“And we’ve proven ourselves, our track record in the past [40 years] has shown that no one is able to conquer our region, especially the Panjshir Valley”, he said.

SaharaReporters had last week reported that how the Taliban were conducting ‘targeted door-to-door visits’ to find people who worked with US and NATO forces.

Taliban fighters had killed the relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while searching for him, the German public broadcaster.

The reports have heightened fears that Afghanistan’s new rulers would renege on their pledge to refrain from acts of vengeance.

One in three people are food insecure in Afghanistan due to the combined effects of war and the consequences of global warming, said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, Afghanistan representative for the World Food Programme (WFP).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Buhari Meets French President As France Promises Military Support
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Buhari Applauds British, Swiss Support For Recovery And Repatriation Of Nigeria’s Stolen Funds
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption, Cash, Conde and the Guinea Election
Corruption Guinean President Alpha Condé Caught On Tape Distributing Cash For Votes
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion In Paris, President Buhari Makes A Strong Pitch For Lake Chad By Garba Shehu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion President Muhammadu Buhari's Official Visit To UAE: The Major Takeaways By Garba Shehu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive Former Nigerian Attorney General Bayo Ojo Quizzed By EFCC Over $1.2 billion Malabu Scam
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Zamfara Lawmakers Suspend Plenary Indefinitely After Bandits Abducted Speaker's Dad
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military We’re Pursuing The Gunmen – Nigerian Military Confirms Bandits’ Attacks On Defence Academy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Zambia, Like Nigeria, Shall Be Free! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Afghanistan; Through The Eye Of Professor Akinwande Bolaji Akinyemi, By Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Strikes Out Department Of State Services’ Suit Seeking Further Detention Of Igboho’s Aides
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Plateau Crisis: Police Commander, Seven Others Killed In Jos Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Environment Flood Washes Away Edo Road Two Months After Completion
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nobody Safe In Nigeria Again – Nigerians React To Bandits’ Attack On Military's Defence Academy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News IPOB Reacts To Biafra Supporters Sending Death Threats To Nnamdi Kanu's Counsel
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Education Student Who Committed Suicide Was Pastor's Son, Told Mother He Had Poor Results - UNIZIK
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
CRIME Kenya Police Fail To Prosecute Citizen Who Stole N26.5million From Nigerian Investor
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Six Abducted Niger State Students Die In Bandits’ Den
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad