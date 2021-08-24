World’s Most Incompetent Commander-In-Chief Of Armed Forces, Buhari Can’t Defend Future Commanders – Activist, Sowore

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 24, 2021

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has described Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari as the most incompetent commander-in-chief of any armed forces in the world.
Sowore noted this on Tuesday against a backdrop of an attack by bandits on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Afaka in Kaduna State earlier in the day.


The gunmen invaded the Afaka barracks of the academy around 1am, killing two soldiers identified as Lieutenant Commodore Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronwo, and abducting Major Stephen Dantong.
A source later told SaharaReporters that the kidnappers had contacted the military authorities to demand a ransom of N200 million.
“They contacted ACA, which is what we call NDA to demand N200 million ransom for the officer,” an officer told SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity.
One of the officers who was injured in the attack is currently being treated at a hospital within the barracks.
Tweeting on Tuesday, Sowore said, “Muhammadu Buhari is the most incompetent commander-in-chief of any ‘armed force’ in the whole wide world. This fumbler can’t even defend his future commanders! #RevolutionNow #BuhariMustgo.”
The latest attack is just one of the many attacks by terrorists and bandits on civilians and military facilities in the country.
For instance, on February 19, 2018, about 113 schoolgirls were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists at a government girls secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State. Most of the girls were later released while a few died. One of them, Leah Sharibu, is still a captive after refusing to renounce her faith.
 
On December 11, 2020, some gunmen attacked the Government Boys Science Secondary School in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State and abducted 344 students. Though all the boys were released about a week after the abduction, it still portrayed the government as not being in firm control of security in the country.
 
Less than a week after the Kankara schoolboys were released, at least 80 pupils were kidnapped at an Islamic school in Mahuta, Katsina State. The students were released after negotiations with their abductors.
 
On February 17, 2021, some bandits abducted 27 students at a government science college, Kagara, Niger State. The students were later released after negotiations.
 
Later that month, bandits kidnapped 317 female students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe, Zamfara State. One of the students died while the rest were later released after negotiations.
On March 12, 2021, some gunmen abducted 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State. The students were released nearly two months after their abduction.
 
In June 2021, bandits kidnapped eight students and some lecturers at Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State.

