Bandits Plotting To Attack Department Of State Services’ Headquarters, Nnamdi Kanu Not Safe – IPOB Warns

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the murderous bandits are plotting to attack the headquarters of the Department of State Services where its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is being detained.

IPOB warned the Nigerian government that nothing untoward should happen to the separatist leader who had been in the custody of the nation’s secret police since June.

The group said this while reacting to the attack on the National Defence Academy’s headquarters where some gunmen had invaded the Afaka barracks of the academy around 1am, killing two soldiers identified as Lieutenant Commodore Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronkwo.

They also abducted Major Stephen Dantong and have demanded a ransom of N200million.

In a statement by the IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday, the group predicted that the Fulani Jihadist terrorists would soon turn Nigeria to Afghanistan.

The statement partly reads, “Tuesday's coordinated attack on the heavily guarded Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna by rag-tag Fulani bandits with ease and without resistance was just a confirmation of the age-old plan to accomplish this wicked agenda.

“This attack at the NDA is also an indication that they may be planning to attack the Headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, where our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is currently detained. If Fulani bandits with the aide of compromised military can successfully attack the NDA and kill military officer, why will one think it's impossible for Fulani bandits to attack DSS headquarters and kill Nnamdi Kanu?”

According to the statement titled, ‘Attack On NDA: Fulani Planning To Hand Nigeria Over To Jihadists Like Afghanistan Was Handed Over To The Taliban – IPOB’, the secessionist group stated that “Nigeria will regret the day it was amalgamated” if any harm befalls Kanu.

“The Fulani-controlled federal government knows that our leader is their greatest headache. He predicted what is happening now and how the cabal running the country in Buhari's name wants to actualise the Fulanisation and “Islamisation agenda”. Many people didn't believe him but the unfolding events leave no one in doubt of the reality of this wicked agenda. Anything they can do to eliminate our leader will not be considered too expensive but our God will frustrate their evil plot.

“We, therefore, want to place Nigeria on notice that nothing should happen to our leader while in her custody. Should anything untoward happen to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while in custody, Nigeria will regret the day it was amalgamated.”