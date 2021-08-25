Fact Check: 32% Of Nigerians Don't Own Bitcoin As Twitter CEO Claimed

On August 14, Dorsey took to his handle and wrote: “Wow: ‘32 percent of Nigerians own Bitcoin, the highest percentage in the world...” with a Nigerian flag attached.

by Elizabeth Ogunbamowo Aug 25, 2021

Claim: Jack Dorsey, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter, the microblogging platform, recently tweeted that 32 percent of Nigerians own Bitcoin.

Verdict: This piece of information is false. Jack quoted the result of an online poll which only surveyed about 1000 — 4000 respondents from Nigeria which cannot be used for generalisation.

Full Story

On August 14, Dorsey took to his handle and wrote: “Wow: ‘32 percent of Nigerians own Bitcoin, the highest percentage in the world...” with a Nigerian flag attached.

Screenshot of Dorsey's quote had been lifted from a report by an author Samantha Messing on Medium. The link to the post was also attached to the post.

The author, in an obvious rebuttal to the stance of United States Senator to Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, on the new currency, wrote a letter to the Senator titled, ‘Why Progressives Should Love Bitcoin: An Open Letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren.’

Messing had highlighted instances where Warren expressed concerns over the perceived unlawfulness of the new currency.

Warren, a longtime bitcoin sceptic, had once said cryptocurrency is powered by a “shadowy faceless group of super coders.”

She had also described it as a “scam,” a “bogus private digital money,” “highly opaque,” and built to “assist criminals.

Warren recently urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to identify and remedy risks posed by cryptocurrencies and to craft a “comprehensive and coordinated” framework through which federal agencies can continually regulate virtual coins.

Messing argued that rather than Warren's perception, Bitcoin is the most democratised form of money ever created, highlighting the benefits such as a fixed and predetermined monetary policy; a decentralised, transparent, democratic network.

While further buttressing her argument, she quoted the outcome of a survey by Statista, a popular database company saying, “...32 percent of Nigerians own Bitcoin, the highest percentage in the world...”

Jack had obviously lifted this part of the article and shared it on his platform generating over 4,000 retweets and about 19, 000 likes as of the time of this report.

The Twitter CEO has remained consistent in his support for the Bitcoin revolution among Nigerians and was one of the campaigners for the use of cryptocurrency during the #EndSars protests.

Verdict

Dubawa ran a keyword search on Google and found out the claim that 32 percent of Nigerians use bitcoin had been misquoted from the outcome of a survey by Statista, an online portal that provides data on the global digital economy, industrial sectors, consumer markets, public opinion, media, demography, macroeconomic trends among others.

The Statista Global Consumer Survey 2020 selected respondents from 74 countries and Nigerian respondents were the most likely to say they used or owned cryptocurrency.

Nigeria ranked 32% higher than some citizens from countries even within the G7 with the United States, Germany and Japan with 6%, 5% and 4% respectively.

However, it was explicitly stated that respondents from each country were just about 1,000 to 4,000.

Meanwhile, Triple A, a Singapore financial company, noted that there are over 300 million crypto users worldwide with 13 million of them in Nigeria representing just 6.31% of the over 200 million population of the country.

Researchers can generalise if they meet up with a certain number of the sample size.

According to Worldometer, Nigeria currently has an estimated population of over 212,000,000 people. This means that using a meagre 1000 -- 4000 respondents from Nigeria cannot be generalised.

Statista might have factors considered before arriving at a sample size but this is not enough to say 32 percent of Nigerians own Bitcoin. This number might be lesser or even more.

This report has been quoted several times in the past by different media houses including BBC Africa, Coin Desk and here. These reports have adequately confirmed that the figure represented the respondents of the survey, unlike Messing whom Jack quoted.

Conclusion

It cannot be authoritatively said that 32 percent of Nigerians own Bitcoin. Rather, 32 percent of Nigerians who partook in the survey conducted by Statista own or use Bitcoin.

 

The researcher produced this fact-check per the Dubawa 2021 Kwame KariKari Fellowship partnership with SaharaReporters to facilitate the ethos of “truth” in journalism and enhance media literacy in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Newspaper Disassociates Itself From Obaigbena Over NSA Payment Claim
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Oby Ezekwesili Versus Half-Baked Nigerian Journalists By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Free Speech Petroleum Minister Kachikwu Uses DSS To Arrest Delta News Magazine Publisher
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Journalism Nigerian Government Has Not Arrested Any Journalists, Lai Mohammed Claims
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Journalism Saraki Fingered In Plot To Destabilize the Nigeria Union of Journalists Through Rival Body
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Free Speech Drop Hate Speech Bill; International Press Centre Advises Nigeria Senate
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Presidency Blasts Ortom, Accuses Him Of Causing Death Of Innocent Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Some IPOB Members Paying Lip Service, Their Hearts Far Away – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter To Mele K Kyari, GMD NNPC, By NNPC Transparency Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Audacity Of Fake News: Army Recruiting Boko Haram Members? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastor Seeks Probe As Islamic Cleric Threatens To Kill Many Christians In Plateau State If Muslims Are Attacked Again
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Everything Is Wrong With A Northerner Succeeding The Butcher Of Aso Rock, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Why My Jaguar Car Was Impounded In US – Ex-Petroleum Minister, Kachikwu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Petroleum Corporation Executives Shamelessly Throw Lavish Party To Celebrate Aisha Katagum’s Promotion Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME 20-year-old Who Defrauded American Of $500 On Facebook Jailed For One Year In Kwara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Armed Robbers Invade Rivers State University, Cart Away ATM, Shuttle Bus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Military Personnel In Charge Of CCTV Slept Off When Bandits Attacked Defence Academy – Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Plateau Governor Reintroduces Curfew In Jos Following Attacks By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad