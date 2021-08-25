Herdsmen Attack Benue Market, Kill Eight Residents, Abduct One

The council Chairman of Guma, Caleb Aba, said the attackers invaded the community on Yelwata market day while the people were still in the market.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 25, 2021

Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, have killed no fewer than eight persons at Yelwata Community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gunmen were also said to have injured two persons and abducted another in the attack which took place at about 6pm on Tuesday.

The council Chairman of Guma, Caleb Aba, said the attackers invaded the community on Yelwata market day while the people were still in the market and opened fire killing eight people and injuring others.

Aba, who stated that the attack was unprovoked, said his people had no problems with the herdsmen before they carried out the attack.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) was Yelwata market day and the people were still in the market around 6 pm when the herdsmen came and started shooting sporadically. In the end, eight people were killed, two injured and one person who was abducted is yet to be released till now,” he stated.

The council boss added that the injured persons have been taken to a private hospital for treatment since the doctors in government hospitals are still on strike.

A local who described the attack as shocking said the attackers could have killed more persons but for the quick intervention of troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), who stormed the area to repel the attack.

The local who identified himself as Terdoo, said the troops combed the area in search of the invaders.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Pastor Seeks Probe As Islamic Cleric Threatens To Kill Many Christians In Plateau State If Muslims Are Attacked Again
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suicide Bombers Planning To Strike At Christmas – DSS
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Plateau Governor Reintroduces Curfew In Jos Following Attacks By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Oyo OPC Arrests Fulani Warlord, Isikilu Wakili Accused Of Terrorising Ibarapaland
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Plotting To Attack Department Of State Services’ Headquarters, Nnamdi Kanu Not Safe – IPOB Warns
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Presidency Blasts Ortom, Accuses Him Of Causing Death Of Innocent Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Some IPOB Members Paying Lip Service, Their Hearts Far Away – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter To Mele K Kyari, GMD NNPC, By NNPC Transparency Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Audacity Of Fake News: Army Recruiting Boko Haram Members? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastor Seeks Probe As Islamic Cleric Threatens To Kill Many Christians In Plateau State If Muslims Are Attacked Again
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Everything Is Wrong With A Northerner Succeeding The Butcher Of Aso Rock, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Why My Jaguar Car Was Impounded In US – Ex-Petroleum Minister, Kachikwu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Petroleum Corporation Executives Shamelessly Throw Lavish Party To Celebrate Aisha Katagum’s Promotion Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME 20-year-old Who Defrauded American Of $500 On Facebook Jailed For One Year In Kwara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Armed Robbers Invade Rivers State University, Cart Away ATM, Shuttle Bus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Military Personnel In Charge Of CCTV Slept Off When Bandits Attacked Defence Academy – Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Fact Check: 32% Of Nigerians Don't Own Bitcoin As Twitter CEO Claimed
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad