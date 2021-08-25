Herdsmen Attack Benue Market, Kill Eight Residents, Abduct One

Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, have killed no fewer than eight persons at Yelwata Community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gunmen were also said to have injured two persons and abducted another in the attack which took place at about 6pm on Tuesday.

The council Chairman of Guma, Caleb Aba, said the attackers invaded the community on Yelwata market day while the people were still in the market and opened fire killing eight people and injuring others.

Aba, who stated that the attack was unprovoked, said his people had no problems with the herdsmen before they carried out the attack.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) was Yelwata market day and the people were still in the market around 6 pm when the herdsmen came and started shooting sporadically. In the end, eight people were killed, two injured and one person who was abducted is yet to be released till now,” he stated.

The council boss added that the injured persons have been taken to a private hospital for treatment since the doctors in government hospitals are still on strike.

A local who described the attack as shocking said the attackers could have killed more persons but for the quick intervention of troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), who stormed the area to repel the attack.

The local who identified himself as Terdoo, said the troops combed the area in search of the invaders.