How Edo Police Officers Led Traveller Inside Bush, Extorted N100,000 From Him

A young man (name withheld) has lamented how policemen extorted N100,000 from him while he was travelling to Onitsha, Anambra State, from Benin, Edo State.

He explained that he was stopped in a commercial bus along Benin/Asaba Expressway by a team of policemen led by one Innocent Osarobo.

The young man said he was treated like a criminal and forced to transfer money from his Zenith Bank account to Osarobo’s FCMB account number: 6112081011.

“I was going to the village to see my mum from Benin to Onisha, some policemen stopped the bus I boarded and told everyone to come down.

“They took me inside the bush and forcefully extorted money from them. I was having N115,000 as balance and they collected N100,000 from me.

“After the payment, he (Osarobo) deleted the debit sms alert from my phone and released me after five hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation has filed a petition on the incident at the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) of the Nigeria Police Force.