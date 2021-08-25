How Edo Police Officers Led Traveller Inside Bush, Extorted N100,000 From Him

He explained that he was stopped in a commercial bus along Benin/Asaba Expressway by a team of policemen led by one Innocent Osarobo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 25, 2021

A young man (name withheld) has lamented how policemen extorted N100,000 from him while he was travelling to Onitsha, Anambra State, from Benin, Edo State.

He explained that he was stopped in a commercial bus along Benin/Asaba Expressway by a team of policemen led by one Innocent Osarobo.

The young man said he was treated like a criminal and forced to transfer money from his Zenith Bank account to Osarobo’s FCMB account number: 6112081011.

“I was going to the village to see my mum from Benin to Onisha, some policemen stopped the bus I boarded and told everyone to come down.

“They took me inside the bush and forcefully extorted money from them. I was having N115,000 as balance and they collected N100,000 from me.

“After the payment, he (Osarobo) deleted the debit sms alert from my phone and released me after five hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation has filed a petition on the incident at the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Storm Suspected ESN Camp In Imo, Rescue Abducted Policewoman
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME Eleven-Year-Old, Other Kidnapped Victim Rescued By Police In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Policeman Killed As Bandits Abduct 3 Teachers, 30 Female Secondary School Students In Kebbi
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Lagos Judicial Panel Awards N10million Compensation To Mother Of Late Kolade Johnson Killed By Police Stray Bullet
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Police Why I don't Want To Contest Election As Nigeria's President Again — El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Human Rights Lagos Court Refuses To Grant 49 Suspects Arrested At ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally Instant Bail
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military How Terrorists Named Nigerian Governors, Senators, Aso Rock Officials As Sponsors – Ex-Military Officer Reveals
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Military Personnel In Charge Of CCTV Slept Off When Bandits Attacked Defence Academy – Report
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Flu Ravages Delta State, Kills 165,000 Birds
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ebonyi Militants Kill Four Residents During Communal Clashes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Military Speaks On CCTV Officers Sleeping Off During Bandits’ Attacks On Defence Academy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Troops Still Searching For Location Of Bandits Who Abducted Major – Nigerian Military
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Benue Market, Kill Eight Residents, Abduct One
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME SHAME: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Presents Wine Bottles To Italian Whose Hotel Room Was Invaded In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Plateau Governor Reintroduces Curfew In Jos Following Attacks By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Fact Check: 32% Of Nigerians Don't Own Bitcoin As Twitter CEO Claimed
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Opinion Audacity Of Fake News: Army Recruiting Boko Haram Members? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Plotting To Attack Department Of State Services’ Headquarters, Nnamdi Kanu Not Safe – IPOB Warns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad