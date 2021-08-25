Nigerian Military Speaks On CCTV Officers Sleeping Off During Bandits’ Attacks On Defence Academy

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has stated that its personnel in the security room did not sleep off during the invasion of the Nigerian Defence Academy by bandits on Tuesday morning.

The Nigerian military stated that such reports were not true, while challenging anyone with proofs of such security breaches to present them.

The DHQ, in a release by Maj Gen Benjamin Sawyer, the Director, Defence Information, stated this, in a release obtained by SaharaReporters.

He said, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) have been drawn to a news publication claiming that personnel on duty at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) CCTV monitoring room were sleeping when bandits attacked the officers' residential quarters leading to the death of two officers and the abduction of 1 other officer.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that the allegation is untrue and hence challenges anyone to publish forthwith a verifiable proof of personnel sleeping during the incident.

"It is therefore imperative to caution against being used as a propaganda tool by enemies of our dear country. It is perhaps important to mention that the AFN as a professional force consist of highly trained personnel who are dedicated to their duties of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Let me use this opportunity, to reiterate that the NDA authorities, acting on the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff has constituted a board of enquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate cause(s) of the breach of security with a view to sanction any personnel found culpable and also prevent future occurrence."