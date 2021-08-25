Plateau Governor Reintroduces Curfew In Jos Following Attacks By Fulani Herdsmen

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has re-imposed a 24-hour curfew in the Jos North Local Government Area of the state following an isolated attack on Yelwa Zangam community where people were murdered and properties destroyed.

Suspected murderous Fulani herders, Tuesday night, invaded Yelwan Zangam and launched a deadly assault on the defeceless people situated in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A resident of the area said vigilante members had reported recovering 37 bodies, with many of them burnt beyond recognition.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday, Lalong revealed that the curfew would avail the security operatives to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

The statement reads, “Plateau State Government has reinstated the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed in Jos North Local Government Area following growing tensions arising from the attack on Yelwa Zangam village of the Local Government where people were killed and properties destroyed.

“According to Governor Simon Lalong, the 24 hours will come into force from 4 pm, today Wednesday 25th August 2021 until further notice.

“The proactive decision became necessary following imminent threat to lives and properties within the Local Government Area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order. It will also enable security agencies to deploy appropriately to maintain security as the search for the attackers of the villagers continues.

According to the statement titled, ‘Plateau State Government Re-Imposes 24 Hour Curfew On Jos North LGA After Attack On Yelwa Zangam Village,’ the governor exempted medical personnel, journalists and others on essential duties from the curfew which kicks off from 4pm today.

“The Governor has appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the Government by abiding by the 24-hour curfew commencing 4 pm, 25th August 2021, as security agencies have been mandated to ensure that those who violate the curfew are arrested.

“Also, the 6pm to 6am curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs still remains in place until further notice. Only people on essential duties such as health personnel, journalists, fire service and para-military and others, are to be exempted from the curfew but should carry means of identification with them at all times.

“The Governor is calling for calm as he is seriously grieved by the attacks. He again sympathises with the victims, but wants them to show restraint and allow Government to handle the matter to disallow hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation to cause mayhem and destruction in the State,” the statement added.