Presidency Blasts Ortom, Accuses Him Of Causing Death Of Innocent Nigerians

Shehu alleged that Ortom stirs up hatred against herders and Muslims in the state

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 25, 2021

The Presidency, on Wednesday, berated Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, calling him a sectarian and ethnocentric leader. 

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, condemned the stance of the governor, particularly on the Ranches Establishment Law.


Shehu alleged that Ortom stirs up hatred against herders and Muslims in the state with the use of languages reminiscent of the Rwandan genocide.

Shehu stated that the governor should not be trusted with holding public office, noting that he was looking forward to the outcome of the next election so Ortom would be voted out.

He said, “Governor Samuel Ortom has few political principles. We can see this from the fact that he has changed political parties five times during his undistinguished career.

“Every time he feels the wind may be blowing in a certain direction, he follows it.

“Unfortunately, for the good citizens of Benue State, the most dangerous direction he blows in today is that of sectarianism and ethnicity.

“In an attempt to boost his sinking political fortunes, Ortom takes the cheapest and lowest route possible by playing on ethnic themes – and in doing so knowingly causes deaths of innocent Nigerians by inciting farmers against herders, and Christians against Muslims.

“Specifically, Ortom stirs up hatred by targeting one single ethnic group in Nigeria – using language reminiscent of the Rwandan genocide.

“As was the case in Rwanda where the then Hutu leaders of the country incited their countrymen against each other, claiming there was a “secret Tutsi agenda” over the Hutu, Ortom claims there is a “secret Fulanization agenda” over other ethnic groups in his state and in Nigeria. This is a copy of the language of Hutu Power - which falsely, and intentionally, accused the Rwandan Tutsi of plans to dominate the country.

“This wicked talk is aimed at giving cover to his so-called “policy” on the Ranches Establishment Law – which in reality is purely an act of denial of the law - intended to withhold rights and freedoms from one ethnic group alone, whilst inciting race hatred against them amongst all others.

“These are not the actions of a man who should be trusted with running public services or holding public office.

“For the governor of a major state in Nigeria to be politically driven by ethnic hatred is a stain on our country.

“The good, and fair-minded people of Benue State deserve more than this, and we look forward to the next elections when they have an opportunity to restore its greatness.”

Saharareporters, New York

