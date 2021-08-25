Troops Still Searching For Location Of Bandits Who Abducted Major – Nigerian Military

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has stated that its search and rescue operation is still ongoing for Major Christopher Datong, who was abducted by bandits during an attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna State.

The DHQ, in a release by Maj Gen Benjamin Sawyer, the Director, Defence Information, stated this.

NDA

He said, “Let me use this opportunity, to reiterate that the NDA authorities, acting on the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff has constituted a board of enquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate cause(s) of the breach of security with a view to sanction any personnel found culpable and also prevent future occurrence.

“Let me also assure that we shall continue to update the general public as events unfold as we are all aware the search and rescue of the abducted officer is still on. Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue with its operations to ensure all those involved in the dastardly act are brought to justice.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Datong is still alive, according to a family source.

On Tuesday night, there were widespread reports that the lifeless body of the Major was discovered with insinuations that the terrorists had killed him.

However, a family member of the officer told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that he had not been killed and he was still alive.

“He is still alive. I can confirm it to you,” the source told SaharaReporters.