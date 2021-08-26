Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Seven Soldiers Amid Reports Of Surrender

Troops of the sector deployed in Baroua came under heavy attack by suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals in the small hours of Wednesday, 25 August 2021.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 26, 2021

Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province terrorists, amid reports of surrendering to the military, have sprung a surprise attack on the location of the troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) comprising Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

The terrorists attacked MNJTF troops of Sector 4, Diffa in Niger Republic, killing seven soldiers.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A total of 43 insurgents were also killed during the fierce battle.

A statement from Colonel Muhammad Dole, Chief of Military Public Information, HQ MNJTF N`Djamena Chad on Wednesday, said the troops displayed uncommon acts of gallantry and bravery when their location was attacked.

Troops of the sector deployed in Baroua came under heavy attack by suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals in the small hours of Wednesday, 25 August 2021.

“The troops tactically canalized the criminals to their effective killing zone, brought heavy fire on them, and neutralized scores of the terrorists, while others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

“One terrorist suspected to be their leader was caught alive and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered and four enemy gun trucks were destroyed,” the statement said.

The statement also said, regrettably seven gallant MNJTF soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while four other soldiers sustained varying degrees of injuries and are being treated in a military hospital.

“Coincidently, the Force Commander (FC), MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim was in HQ Sector 4 Diffa on 25 August 2021 on the final leg of his familiarization/operational visit to the sectors.

“General Ibrahim commended the selfless sacrifice and act of gallantry, as demonstrated by the troops,” the statement added.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased soldiers whom he described as martyrs of freedom, the Force Commander also condoled the family of the deceased and wishes the wounded soldiers speedy recovery.

While addressing the troops at the frontline location of Sector 4, alongside the Commander Sector 4, MNJTF, Col Mamane Sani Kiaou, General Ibrahim said, despite the ongoing waves of BHT/ISWAP terrorists surrender, MNJTF forces will continue to take the battle to all identified enclaves of the insurgents.

He described these attacks as futile kicks of a dying horse.

He further charged them to brace up, remain alert and deal decisively with remnants of the criminals around the fringes of the Lake Chad region.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Taliban Government To Ban Music In Afghanistan, Speaks On Women Covering Themselves
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military How Loose Barbed Wire At Nigerian Defence Academy Gave Bandits Field Day
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion A Forensic Analysis Of The First Lady's Cry
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram Affects Us All By Tochukwu Akunyili
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan’s Plea For Emergency Rule Extension By Michael Jegede
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Is Halal, Not Haram
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics FLASHBACK: I Helped PDP To Rig Elections Several Times — Nigerian Senator Confessed Before His Death
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Buhari Regime Feeds School Children With Expired Rice – Niger State Lawmakers Lament
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Benue Community, Kill Woman, Four Children, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism DOCUMENT: Nigerian Broadcasting Commission Queries Channels TV Over Interview With Governor Ortom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Bayelsa Civil Servant Kills Wife With Sledge Hammer, Commits Suicide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Killings: Blood Shortage Hits Plateau Hospitals
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam After Killings Three Shiites, Police Plan To Disrupt Burial – Islamic Movement Laments
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Nigeria’s Leading Opposition Party, PDP Names Akinwonmi As New Chairman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Afghanistan’s Capital, Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Free Speech SERAP To Sue Nigerian Broadcasting Commission Over Query Issued To Channels TV
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Politics Call Buhari’s Spokesmen To Order Before Bandits, Terrorists Take Over Aso Rock – Governor Ortom Warns
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Scandal Nigerians Demand Probe Of Apostle Suleman’s Four Unresolved Sex Scandals
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad