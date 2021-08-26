Court Restores Uche Secondus As PDP National Chairman

Justice Nusirat. I. Umar, a vacation judge of the Kebbi State High Court on Thursday, ordered Prince Uche Secondus to return to his position as the National Chairman.

Giving the order in a suit brought before her in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital in a case, KB/AC/M. 170/2021, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents, that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Prince Secondus pending the determination of the case.

“An order of this Honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party's constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant's motion on notice,” she ruled.

Three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman , Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/Applicant in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/Respondents

Recall that Justice O. Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division vacation court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State had granted an interim injunction restraining Secondus from parading himself as chairman and member of the PDP.

This was sequel to the consideration of an ex parte application in suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Ibeabuchi Alex, Dennis Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha against Secondus and the PDP.