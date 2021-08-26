Hushpuppi: Inspector-General Of Police Panel Submits Report On DCP Abba Kyari After Three Weeks

Kyari is being probed for his alleged links with serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, who has pleaded guilty in the United States.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2021

The probe panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has turned in its report on the alleged indictment of the erstwhile Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Kyari is being probed for his alleged links with serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, who has pleaded guilty in the United States.

The report was submitted by the chairman of the SIP, DIG Joseph Egbunike, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday, 26th August 2021, CP Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer revealed.

Joseph noted that the report presented contained the case file of the probe, evidence, and findings as well as testimonies from DCP Abba Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.

“DIG Egbunike, while presenting the report, appreciated the IGP for the confidence reposed on him and the members of the Panel to conduct the probe.

“He noted that the panel commenced investigations immediately it was inaugurated on August 2, 2021 and the report submitted is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process.

“He further revealed that the report presented contained the case file of the probe, evidence, and findings as well as testimonies from DCP Abba Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.

“The IGP, who commended the Panel for the work done, stated that the essence of the probe was to carry out discrete investigations into the allegation levied against the Officer to enable the Force leadership be appropriately guided in its decision-making processes.

“The IGP assured that a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations would be undertaken by the Force Management Team and thereafter forwarded to appropriate quarters for necessary actions.

“He reiterated as always, the commitment of the Force to justice for all.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Family Alleges Foul Play In Nigerian Pastor's Death As Wife Plots To Flee Country Before Burial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How Lagos Police Humiliated, Kept Me In Cell With Suspects Seeking To Rape Me – Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Buhari Regime Feeds School Children With Expired Rice – Niger State Lawmakers Lament
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: 64 Bank Accounts Linked To BVN Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Scandal Nigerians Demand Probe Of Apostle Suleman’s Four Unresolved Sex Scandals
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam After Killings Three Shiites, Police Plan To Disrupt Burial – Islamic Movement Laments
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Family Alleges Foul Play In Nigerian Pastor's Death As Wife Plots To Flee Country Before Burial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How Lagos Police Humiliated, Kept Me In Cell With Suspects Seeking To Rape Me – Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Terrorism BREAKING: Bandits Release Tegina School Pupils In Niger State After Three Months
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Call Buhari’s Spokesmen To Order Before Bandits, Terrorists Take Over Aso Rock – Governor Ortom Warns
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Orders Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers To Remove Shoes, Eyeglasses, Others During Visit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech BREAKING: Channels TV Journalists Leave Nigerian Broadcasting Commission’s Office
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Court Restores Uche Secondus As PDP National Chairman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: I Helped PDP To Rig Elections Several Times — Nigerian Senator Confessed Before His Death
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics SHAME: Nigeria's Ruling All Progressives Congress Welcomes Ex-Minister, Stella Oduah Into Party Despite Ongoing N9.4billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Enslaved 21-year-old, Glory Okolie Drags Nigerian Government To ECOWAS Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Records 10 COVID-19 Deaths Within 24 Hours, 71,000 Persons Infected
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Stolen Crown, Failed Coronation And The Other Sultan, Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad