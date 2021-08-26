Killings: Blood Shortage Hits Plateau Hospitals

Plateau has been in turmoil of clashes and killings between locals and alleged Fulani herdsmen, with the latest attack being the Yelwan Zangam incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2021

Sequel to the recent attacks in some communities of Plateau State, Red Cross Nigeria on Thursday appealed to spirited members of the public to donate blood to victims who suffered various degrees of injuries.

Plateau has been in turmoil of clashes and killings between locals and alleged Fulani herdsmen, with the latest attack being the Yelwan Zangam incident, which occurred on Tuesday, and claimed many lives, leaving several others injured and in critical condition.

According to Daily Post, the government owned Specialist Hospital had been hit by shortage of blood and could no longer cope with the victims’ demands.

According to the Head, communications, Red Cross Nigeria, Mafeng Mark, in an Save-Our-Soul message, he urged the public to come and donate blood to the victims of the recent attacks admitted at various hospitals.

It reads, “SOS, the Red Cross Nigeria Plateau State hereby pleads with the general population to donate blood to victims of recent attacks.

“As a matter of urgency, please visit the Plateau Specialist Hospital for the donation, all types of blood are needed.”

