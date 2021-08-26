Lagos Records 10 COVID-19 Deaths Within 24 Hours, 71,000 Persons Infected

5,874 tests were conducted on the reported days, out of which 610 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2021

The Lagos government says 10 persons have died from COVID-19 related complications between August 24 and August 25.

The Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Facebook account on Thursday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for both days.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, he stated that the 10 deaths recorded on the reported date, increased the number of the state’s fatalities to 525.

The commissioner, however, did not give additional information on the sex and age of the deceased persons.

Abayomi, a professor of medicine, said that 5,874 tests were conducted on the reported days, out of which 610 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 71,544,” he said.

According to the commissioner, 4,135 persons with active COVID-19 cases are currently receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He said 61,880 out of the infected persons had so far recovered in various communities, while 4,764 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

Abayomi disclosed that currently, there were 240 patients receiving treatment in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 672, 549.

Earlier, Abayomi, had advised residents to get vaccinated and continue to adhere to all COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocol in order to reduce their exposure to the virus.

The state on August 25 began the administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 183 designated vaccination sites across the state.

