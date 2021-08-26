Lawless Department Of State Services Orders Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers To Remove Shoes, Eyeglasses, Others During Visit

DSS men forced the legal team members to remove their shoes, glasses, thereby offering them slippers after searching them like hardened offenders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2021

Operatives of the Department of State Services have extended their lawlessness to the legal representatives of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, as the secret policemen subjected the counsels to inhuman treatment.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the separatist revealed this in an update to SaharaReporters on Thursday following the lawyers’ routine visit to the IPOB leader.

Nnamdi Kanu

Ejiofor stated that the DSS men forced the legal team members to remove their shoes, glasses, thereby offering them slippers after searching them like hardened offenders.

Though he reiterated that the encounter was successful as Kanu was motivated as ever, he condemned the treatment of the lawyers as both dehumanising and embarrassing.

He said in a statement, “The routine visit to our client, Nnamdi Kanu, was conducted today, and it went successfully.

“Our client, Nnamdi Kanu, specifically requested for his kind regards and compliments to be conveyed to millions of his teeming supporters and well-wishers. He is deeply appreciative of your unwavering solidarity/support. He didn't hesitate in requesting that you all continue to pray without season, because it is positively impacting.

“However, today's visit witnessed a fundamental change in the hitherto procedures conventionally adopted for conducting the visit.

“We were initially unperturbed by the method now introduced by the DSS, but we feel compelled in the prevailing circumstance to make public our strange experience which borders on the improper treatment of lawyers in the course of conducting a court-ordered visit to their client who is undergoing trial.

“Lawyers on this visit were searched in a manner akin to a situation where hardened criminals are being searched for possible incriminating substance and object.

“They were traumatised not only because they were inhumanly treated as criminals on investigation, but the lawyers were further dehumanised after this embarrassing and unwarranted frisking, by being allowed to wear only slippers, after being divested of their shoes, reading glasses and writing materials, to visit their client.”

The legal practitioner, however, said the Kanu’s lawyers would not condone such demeaning experience in the subsequent visits, adding that it was unpardonable and intolerable.

He urged Kanu’s supporters to be steadfast, focused, peaceful and law-abiding not minding the humiliating experience they faced.

“Though, it readily called for immediate intervention of the Court seized of the matter because it is our right as clearly backed up by the Order of the Court, to visit Our Client on these specified dates and times, but subjecting lawyers to inhuman treatment in the course of conducting a legitimate visit is what we consider unjustified and unacceptable.

“We cannot be subjected to any form of intimidation/harassment during subsequent visits to Our Client, because the alien style is only targeted at imputing fear in us, which action we shall resist within the confines of extant laws.

“We shall get this infraction addressed by the Court in the fullness of time, as processes incidental thereto has been promptly initiated.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Enslaved 21-year-old, Glory Okolie Drags Nigerian Government To ECOWAS Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion What Is Your Own Definition Of The System Of Government Nigeria Practices
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram And The Necessary State Of Emergency For Transforming The Intractable Conflict In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Oil Producing Community In Ondo State Protest Over Chevron's Reluctance To Fulfill Agreement
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Benjamin Adekunle: The Portrait Of A Genocidist By EC Ejiogu​
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Human Rights South Africa: Zimbabweans Illegally Transferred To Zimbabwean Police Feared Dead
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Family Alleges Foul Play In Nigerian Pastor's Death As Wife Plots To Flee Country Before Burial
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Terrorism BREAKING: Bandits Release Tegina School Pupils In Niger State After Three Months
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Call Buhari’s Spokesmen To Order Before Bandits, Terrorists Take Over Aso Rock – Governor Ortom Warns
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech BREAKING: Channels TV Journalists Leave Nigerian Broadcasting Commission’s Office
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Court Restores Uche Secondus As PDP National Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: I Helped PDP To Rig Elections Several Times — Nigerian Senator Confessed Before His Death
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Hushpuppi: Inspector-General Of Police Panel Submits Report On DCP Abba Kyari After Three Weeks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics SHAME: Nigeria's Ruling All Progressives Congress Welcomes Ex-Minister, Stella Oduah Into Party Despite Ongoing N9.4billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME How Lagos Police Humiliated, Kept Me In Cell With Suspects Seeking To Rape Me – Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Enslaved 21-year-old, Glory Okolie Drags Nigerian Government To ECOWAS Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Records 10 COVID-19 Deaths Within 24 Hours, 71,000 Persons Infected
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Stolen Crown, Failed Coronation And The Other Sultan, Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad