Nigerian Broadcasting Commission Summons Channels TV Presenters Over Anti-Buhari Interviews

The National Broadcasting Commission has summoned the presenters of Sun Rise Daily, a breakfast show on Channels Television over some recent interviews perceived to be critical of the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known by human rights’ activist and former Chairman of Nigeria's National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, on his Twitter handle.

He wrote on Twitter, ”There is confirmation that @nbcgovng has summoned the presenters of @sunrisedailynow for this morning.”

The summon by the NBC may not be unconnected to the utterances made by some guests brought to the programme on Wednesday.

They included the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and a former Nigerian Navy officer, Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (retd.).

Olawunmi had said Boko Haram terrorists mentioned names of current governors, senators and Aso Rock officials as sponsors during interrogation by the military authorities.

He, however, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government failed to demonstrate the necessary political will to go after the high-profile politicians for reasons best known to it.

Olawunmi, a professor of Global Security Studies, said he was a member of the Intelligence Brief at Defence Headquarters during the leadership of the then Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin.

According to him, the government had not been able to prosecute the sponsors because it was allegedly partisan.

He added that the Department of State Services had tremendous information on terrorists but they could not do anything except by the body language of the Commander-In-Chief.