Nigerians Killed Like Rams Under Buhari Regime — Imo Governor, Uzodinma

Amid the worsening security challenges across the country, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has stated that Nigerians are being killed like rams under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated this on Wednesday after holding a closed-door meeting with the president, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Hope Uzodinma

He was quoted as saying, “It’s condemnable. It’s unfortunate that people kill human beings these days as if they are killing rams.”

“I will call on all of us as leaders, as Nigerians, to protect the sanctity of our nation and protect the interest of our country.”

He urged leaders to “respect and obey the rule of law and do things that are allowed by law and condemn illegal and criminal activities.”

The Imo governor also urged Nigerians to condemn crimes whenever they occur, saying justice must be served on whoever is found wanting.

He, however, advised that people must not take the laws into their hands no matter their grievance.

“The business of government is the protection of lives and property, and we must act as a government and live up to the responsibilities of government. So, we try to maintain law and order and condemn illegal and criminal activities as well as make those who are apprehended to face the law.

“So many people are taking laws into their hands, and some aggrieved people have resorted to self-help.

“Illegality upon illegality is still illegality. But all we try to do is to appeal to our people because collectively, I am almost certain that if all of us agree today that unknown gunmen and bandits must stop, they will stop,” he assured Nigerians.

“Somehow, some people tacitly and otherwise are still allowing and encouraging these criminals to harass and intimidate innocent citizens.”