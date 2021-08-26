Nigerians Killed Like Rams Under Buhari Regime — Imo Governor, Uzodinma

He stated this on Wednesday after holding a closed-door meeting with the president

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2021

Amid the worsening security challenges across the country, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has stated that Nigerians are being killed like rams under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated this on Wednesday after holding a closed-door meeting with the president, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Hope Uzodinma

He was quoted as saying, “It’s condemnable. It’s unfortunate that people kill human beings these days as if they are killing rams.”

“I will call on all of us as leaders, as Nigerians, to protect the sanctity of our nation and protect the interest of our country.”

He urged leaders to “respect and obey the rule of law and do things that are allowed by law and condemn illegal and criminal activities.”

The Imo governor also urged Nigerians to condemn crimes whenever they occur, saying justice must be served on whoever is found wanting.

He, however, advised that people must not take the laws into their hands no matter their grievance.

“The business of government is the protection of lives and property, and we must act as a government and live up to the responsibilities of government. So, we try to maintain law and order and condemn illegal and criminal activities as well as make those who are apprehended to face the law.

“So many people are taking laws into their hands, and some aggrieved people have resorted to self-help.

“Illegality upon illegality is still illegality. But all we try to do is to appeal to our people because collectively, I am almost certain that if all of us agree today that unknown gunmen and bandits must stop, they will stop,” he assured Nigerians.

“Somehow, some people tacitly and otherwise are still allowing and encouraging these criminals to harass and intimidate innocent citizens.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Buhari Government Moves To Shut Channels TV, Orders Arrest Of Journalists Over Governor Ortom's ‘Anti-Government’ Interview
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Plateau Killings: Angry Youths Dump Over 20 Corpses At Government House
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: Nigerian Politicians Trained 300 People In Israel To Cause Mayhem In Plateau – House Of Reps Deputy Speaker
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity 300 Corps Members In Plateau Sign Petition For Relocation Over Killings
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct Widow 24 Hours After Husband's Death In Buhari’s Home State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Northern Youths Give Buhari Regime 14 Days To Release Identities Of Terror Sponsors Or Face Consequences
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics FLASHBACK: I Helped PDP To Rig Elections Several Times — Nigerian Senator Confessed Before His Death
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Scandal Buhari Regime Feeds School Children With Expired Rice – Niger State Lawmakers Lament
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Ex-Vice President, Atiku Not Fit For 2023 Presidency – PDP Group
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Government Moves To Shut Channels TV, Orders Arrest Of Journalists Over Governor Ortom's ‘Anti-Government’ Interview
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Broadcasting Commission Summons Channels TV Presenters Over Anti-Buhari Interviews
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military REVEALED: Military Officer Killed In Bandits’ Attack On Defence Academy Expecting First Child After Four-Year Marriage
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Plateau Killings: Angry Youths Dump Over 20 Corpses At Government House
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Agriculture Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Receives N6billion From Buhari Regime To Start Cattle Ranches In South-East
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We've Been Marginalised For Over 30 Years — Kogi West Residents Seek To Clinch 2023 Governorship
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Parents Lament Hikes In Lagos Model Colleges Boarding Fees
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Taliban Government To Ban Music In Afghanistan, Speaks On Women Covering Themselves
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS EXPOSED: Buhari’s Minister, Sadiya Farouq Withholds Promised Loans To 500,000 Disengaged NPower Beneficiaries, Owes 14,000 Volunteers Five Months’ Stipends
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad