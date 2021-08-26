No Ebonyi Land For Cattle Ranching – Governor Umahi Denies Receiving N6billion From Buhari Government

Garba Shehu, stated that Umahi was one of the governors who got money for cattle ranching in their states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2021

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that the state government did not receive any N6billion for ranching from the Muhammadu Buhari government.

He explained that Ebonyi State has no land space for ranching.

The governor in a document made available to Daily Independent said, “Should any Ebonyian opt to engage in personal ranching, Ebonyians should see such venture as a personal decision of such person who must use his/her land for the purpose.

“This is because Ebonyi State Government has continued to maintain that there is no land for ranching in the state and it is not about reneging from the decision.”

Shehu had added that four governors received N6billion each for ranching and other associated purposes.

He, however, did not disclose when they got the funds, though he said Katsina was the latest to get it.

Shehu had said eight other states will get theirs soon as their applications are being processed.

He said any state that is interested and meets the requirement will get the same grant.

Shehu said, “Yes, Katsina has been given, but Katsina is not the only state that has been given. See Also Agriculture Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Receives N6billion From Buhari Regime To Start Cattle Ranches In South-East 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

“So far, about N24billion has been disbursed to about four states for ranching and associated activities. Yobe has been given. Ebonyi has been given and FCT has been given. More than eight other states are now being processed for this payment.”

Shehu said the programme is one of the ways President Muhammadu Buhari’s government Administration intends to end the farmer/herder clashes.

He said Buhari is fair and just and wants the clashes to end like every other Nigerian.

SaharaReporters, New York

