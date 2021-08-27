Bandits Kill 11 In Fresh Attacks On Buhari’s Home State

At least 11 residents of Dan-Kumeji village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State have been reportedly shot dead by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

According to Daily Trust, six persons who sustained injuries in the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

A resident, Abdulmumini Sani, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, said the attackers stormed the village around 11:30pm and started shooting sporadically.

“When our people saw them, they started running for safety, not knowing that some of the attackers laid ambush in strategic positions. They just pounced out and started shooting those trying to escape the attack,” he said.

He added that this morning (Friday) about 11 dead bodies were counted and burial arrangements were ongoing for the recovered corpses.

Katsina, despite being the home state of the President, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 1000 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana Local Government Areas of the state in the last five months.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.

Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.

Recently, some members of the State House of Assembly lawmakers shed tears for the Buhari-led government at a plenary while discussing the deterioration of insecurity under the present regime.