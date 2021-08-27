Hoodlums Demolish Two Religious Centres, Burn 14 Shops In Plateau

The market comprises general commodity section, including vegetables.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2021

Hoodlums have destroyed two mosques, looted and razed down 14 shops at building materials market of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Daily Nigerian reports.

Chairman of the Vegetables Traders Association, in the state, Dalyop Pwasa, confirmed the incident.

“Yes is true that some people have entered into our market on Wednesday, broke some shops, stole items and burned down 14 shops.

“They have also destroyed two mosques in the market,” Pwasa added.

Corroborating Pwasa, the secretary of the market association, Fodio Umar, said the two mosques were completely demolished despite the curfew.

“It is confirmed that some miscreants have demolished the two mosques in our market,” he said.

They started the demolition on Wednesday and completed Thursday and they have completely pulled down the mosques to foundation level.”

Umar said they also burgled their shops and set many of the shops on fire.

According him, reports have been made to the police area command at Sabon Barki, who requested the two Imams of the mosques to report to the station.

“The curfew situation has made us unable to go and see the extent of damages on our property. Only our chairman was there.

“Dalyop Pwasa has been doing his best. He mobilise trucks that evacuated lots of our goods out of the market.

“He was the one that called fire fighters that quenched the inferno,” he added.

 

