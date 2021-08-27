Legal Icon, Mohammed Fawehinmi Buried Amid Glowing Tributes

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the son of the late popular human rights’ activist, Gani Fawehinmi, has been buried at his hometown, Ondo town in Ondo State.

During his burial, members of the civil society, his family members, and kinsmen shared glowing tributes.

The officiating minister, Prophet Stephen Robert, described the late Mohammed as a man who often fought for the course of justice during his lifetime.

He added that his death was a necessary end for every human.

Recall that Mohammed died of COVID-19 related complications on August 11, after a brief illness.



The 52-year-old man, who was the eldest son of the legal icon, Gani Fawehinmi, had reportedly spent 19 years on a wheelchair.

His immobility on wheelchair had resulted to a weight gain before he subsequently surrendered to the cold hands of death.

Also at the burial service were; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, the National Chairman of the National Conscience Party, Tanko Yinusa, and many other dignitaries.

