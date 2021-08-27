PDP Crisis Deepens As Governors Ask Uche Secondus To Vacate Office

A Rivers High Court in Port Harcourt had on Monday barred Secondus from parading himself as neither the national chairman of the party nor member.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2021

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has said the suspended National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus had to go in obedience of the court order which ousted him.

A Rivers High Court in Port Harcourt had on Monday barred Secondus from parading himself as neither the national chairman of the party nor member.

Uche Secondus

Aminu Tambuwal, chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, while addressing journalists after an emergency meeting of the forum in Abuja on Thursday, said Secondus must leave office in obedience to the court order sacking him.

Tambuwal also expressed the Forum’s readiness to support the acting national chairman of the party, Yemi Akinwonmi.

He said, “We are a law-abiding party that believes in the rule of law. So when a High Court in Port Harcourt restrained Secondus from parading himself as national chairman of the party, we advised ourselves that was the way to go. We must comply with that court order.

“We had Akinwonmi presiding over the meeting of the National Working Committee today and he came to brief us on their decision which is in line with the previous meeting of the Governors Forum and the meeting of stakeholders that there should be NEC meeting on Saturday, where we shall be discussing issues about the national convention by the grace of God, which is still holding in October.

“The road can be bumpy but the most important thing is that we are still holding together strongly and that is what we assure our members and teeming supporters across the country.

“We are the hope of Nigeria and the hope of the future and we earned that confidence and trust of Nigerians and we are not going to betray it.”

This is coming from the governors’ forum despite an order from a Kebbi State High Court saying Secondus should remain in office.

 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How We Buried 76 People Killed By Criminals Without Public Knowledge – Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Some Political Leaders Rejoice Over Rising Killings, Use Same For Campaign – Nigerian Governor Reveals
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Femi Adesina Lambasts Nigerians Again, Says They Rejoiced Over Attacks On Military Academy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’ll Be Great Loser If We Break Up — Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Buhari Failed To Read, Act Upon 13-Page Report Exposing EFCC Chairman Designate, Bawa’s Corrupt Practices In 2019
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Politics Rivers Relaxes Lockdown In Two Local Goverment Areas
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Zaria, Abduct Residents, May Strike Ahmadu Bello University, Aviation College
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Court Marries Off Two Women In Jigawa Despite Father’s Objection
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics How We Buried 76 People Killed By Criminals Without Public Knowledge – Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Council Bans Women From Meeting Lovers In Public Places At Night
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Lawless Nigerian Police To Charge Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie To Court Or Release Her On Bail
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: 1938/39 Document Reveals Respect, Admiration By Britain For Nigerian Youth Movement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion When The State Murders, The Leaders Must Face Justice By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Some Political Leaders Rejoice Over Rising Killings, Use Same For Campaign – Nigerian Governor Reveals
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
NNPC Panic As Nigeria’s Petroleum Corporation Pipeline Leaks Fuel In Lagos Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Femi Adesina Lambasts Nigerians Again, Says They Rejoiced Over Attacks On Military Academy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’ll Be Great Loser If We Break Up — Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: Bandits Collected N68million For Abducted Tegina School Pupils, Released Them In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad