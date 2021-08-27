PDP Crisis Deepens As Governors Ask Uche Secondus To Vacate Office

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has said the suspended National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus had to go in obedience of the court order which ousted him.

A Rivers High Court in Port Harcourt had on Monday barred Secondus from parading himself as neither the national chairman of the party nor member.

Uche Secondus

Aminu Tambuwal, chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, while addressing journalists after an emergency meeting of the forum in Abuja on Thursday, said Secondus must leave office in obedience to the court order sacking him.

Tambuwal also expressed the Forum’s readiness to support the acting national chairman of the party, Yemi Akinwonmi.

He said, “We are a law-abiding party that believes in the rule of law. So when a High Court in Port Harcourt restrained Secondus from parading himself as national chairman of the party, we advised ourselves that was the way to go. We must comply with that court order.

“We had Akinwonmi presiding over the meeting of the National Working Committee today and he came to brief us on their decision which is in line with the previous meeting of the Governors Forum and the meeting of stakeholders that there should be NEC meeting on Saturday, where we shall be discussing issues about the national convention by the grace of God, which is still holding in October.

“The road can be bumpy but the most important thing is that we are still holding together strongly and that is what we assure our members and teeming supporters across the country.

“We are the hope of Nigeria and the hope of the future and we earned that confidence and trust of Nigerians and we are not going to betray it.”

This is coming from the governors’ forum despite an order from a Kebbi State High Court saying Secondus should remain in office.