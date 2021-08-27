Release Sunday Igboho To Continue His Journey – Soyinka Tells Benin Republic

Men of the Department of State Services on July 1, 2021, raided the Ibadan, Oyo State, home of the activist, killed two and arrested 12 of his aides.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2021

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has called on the government of the Republic of Benin to release Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to continue his journey.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Friday during an interactive session titled, “Sanctions on the loose: Chasing the gnat with a sledgehammer,” the elder statesman said the secessionist didn’t commit any crime against Nigeria.

Prof. Wole Soyinka

Men of the Department of State Services on July 1, 2021, raided the Ibadan, Oyo State, home of the activist, killed two and arrested 12 of his aides.

Igboho later fled to the Republic of Benin where he was arrested alongside his wife on July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjehoun Airport in Cotonou on their way to Germany.

His wife, Ropo, was released and Igboho is facing illegal migration charges in the West African country and seeking asylum to evade Federal Government request for his extradition to face allegations of stockpiling arms which he had denied.

The Nobel laureate said Igboho’s offence was resisting tyranny of Fulani herdsmen against his people in Oyo State.

Soyinka said, “I refuse to believe that Igboho committed any offence except agitating against Fulani tyranny on his people. He peacefully demonstrated his position. I can’t consider that to be decided a criminal. Agitating for secession is not a criminal act as long as it’s done peacefully. You don’t have to criminalise that.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerian Politicians Order Release Of Crime Suspects Through Phone Calls – Former Department Of State Services’ Director
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Cost Of Splitting Nigeria More Than Cost Of Keeping It Together – Obasanjo Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Public Schools Removed Christian Knowledge From Curriculum – Christian Association Laments, Says Nigeria Under Siege
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’ll Be Great Loser If We Break Up — Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Renew Assault After Ondo Election Loss
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Hushpuppi: Police Panel Recommends Demotion For Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari To Prevent His Extradition To US
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
News Family Of Ex-Minister, Audu Ogbeh Keeps Widow’s Children Away From Her, Sends Death Threats
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Politicians Order Release Of Crime Suspects Through Phone Calls – Former Department Of State Services’ Director
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Shoot At Military Aircraft Searching For Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Cost Of Splitting Nigeria More Than Cost Of Keeping It Together – Obasanjo Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Group Backs Western Sahara, Condemns Ghanaian Scholars' Support For Morocco's Claim Of Territory
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Demolish Two Religious Centres, Burn 14 Shops In Plateau
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity US Charges Three Businessmen Over Attempt To Smuggle Ammunition To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military How Military Helicopter Shot At Our Boat – Injured Passenger In Rivers State Narrates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Crumbling Edifice By David Abu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Council Bans Women From Meeting Lovers In Public Places At Night
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Public Schools Removed Christian Knowledge From Curriculum – Christian Association Laments, Says Nigeria Under Siege
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad