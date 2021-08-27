Sowore Knocks Rogue Nigerian Police Over Illegal Detention Of Man, Okeke Who Exposed Abuse Of 21-year-old “Police Slave” Glory Okolie

SaharaReporters gathered that the police arrested Okeke at his house for revealing the whereabouts of the 21-year-old lady.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2021

Human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, has knocked the Inspector-General of Police's Intelligence Respond Squad (IRT), Tiger Base, Owerri, Imo State, for detaining Izuchukwu Okeke, who revealed the whereabouts of Glory Okolie, a 21-year-old lady enslaved in their office for several weeks. 

The police had arrested Okolie for allegedly being friends with a suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Izuchukwu Okeke

She was later transferred to Abuja, despite efforts by her family members to secure his release.

After 66 days in detention, the police, in a statement on Sunday, said she was arrested for alleged membership of IPOB and for working with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri to attack officers and stations in Imo.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Lawless Nigerian Police To Charge Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie To Court Or Release Her On Bail 0 Comments 16 Hours Ago

Her detention had stirred a public outcry as many Nigerians, including civil society organisations, who called for her release.

He was subsequently detained and his motorcycle seized by the officers.

Commenting on the arrest, human rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore wrote, “Izuchukwu Okeke... The fellow who exposed the Nigeria Police Force over the enslavement, abuse and unlawful detention of Glory Okolie has since been detained unlawfully at an unknown location by the Inspector General of Police IRT Rogue Unit. Let’s fight for his release! #RevolutionNow #freegloryokolie # #FreeIzuchukwuOkeke.”

SaharaReporters, New York

