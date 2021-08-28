BREAKING: Legendary Singer, Victor Uwaifo Dies At 80

Nigeria’s legendary singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead.

A close source to the family confirmed this to The Nation on Saturday.

The source said he died after a brief illness.

The ‘Guitar boy’ as he was fondly called celebrated his 80th birthday in March.

Uwaifo is also the first professional musicians to be awarded with the National Merit Honours of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

He was also the first Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria.

He was the winner of the first gold disc in Africa (Joromi) released in 1965 and seven other gold discs in Guitar boy, Arabade, Ekassa series and Akwete music.

He recorded under the name Victor Uwaifo and His TItibitis.

He was recognised as the most educated performing music legend, musical instrument inventor, artist, worldwide with a B.A Honors (first class valedictorian), Masters degree and Ph.D in Architectural Sculpture from the University of Benin in Nigeria