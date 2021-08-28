BREAKING: Legendary Singer, Victor Uwaifo Dies At 80

Uwaifo is also the first professional musicians to be awarded with the National Merit Honours of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 28, 2021

Nigeria’s legendary singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead.

A close source to the family confirmed this to The Nation on Saturday.

The source said he died after a brief illness.

The ‘Guitar boy’ as he was fondly called celebrated his 80th birthday in March.

Uwaifo is also the first professional musicians to be awarded with the National Merit Honours of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

He was also the first Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria.

He was the winner of the first gold disc in Africa (Joromi) released in 1965 and seven other gold discs in Guitar boy, Arabade, Ekassa series and Akwete music.

He recorded under the name Victor Uwaifo and His TItibitis.

He was recognised as the most educated performing music legend, musical instrument inventor, artist, worldwide with a B.A Honors (first class valedictorian), Masters degree and Ph.D in Architectural Sculpture from the University of Benin in Nigeria

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment A Conversation With Lexy Mojo-Eyes, Founder Of Nigerian Fashion Week By Ntumba Mukendi
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Entertainment Queen Ahneva Ahneva: King Sunny Ade And I Have A Son And A Daughter | THISDAY
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Entertainment Dr. Damages And Adeola Bring Comedy And Poignancy To This America Sef! Tour In Harlem
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment The Royal Family Expects Third Child
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment Davido Denies Involvement In Friend's Death
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment Oscar Pistorius' Sentence More Than Doubled
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Any South-Easterner Who Becomes President Will Fail Under Present Conditions – Bishop Mike Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Journalists Not Our Problem – IPOB Debunks Claims Of Attacking South-East Newsmen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill Scores OF IPOB, ESN Members In Imo After Inspector-General’s Directive
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Sowore Lambasts Defence Intelligence Agency For ‘Inviting’ Retired Commodore Olawunmi Over Information That Is Everywhere
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity 24 Hours Curfew: Plateau Residents Decry Shortage Of Food Items, Rising Prices
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Defence Intelligence Agency Declares Retired Commodore Olawunmi Wanted Over Channels TV’s Anti-Buhari’s Interview, May Seize International Passport
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: 1938/39 Document Reveals Respect, Admiration By Britain For Nigerian Youth Movement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military We Need Information From Him To Tackle Terrorism, Banditry – Defence Agency Gives Lame Excuse For Declaring Retired Navy Commodore Olawunmi Wanted
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastor Bakare Mocks Bishop Oyedepo For ‘Making Noise About His Private Jet’
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Government Moves To Shut Channels TV, Orders Arrest Of Journalists Over Governor Ortom's ‘Anti-Government’ Interview
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Petroleum Corporation Executives Shamelessly Throw Lavish Party To Celebrate Aisha Katagum’s Promotion Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Soyinka Hits Buhari Again, Says President’s Insistence On Grazing Routes Shows He’s Mentally Handicapped
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad