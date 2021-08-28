How Late TB Joshua Contributed To Rescue Of Niger State Pupils – Headmaster

The headmaster of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school, Tegina in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, Abubakar Alhassan, has revealed that the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), late T.B Joshua contributed to the rescue of the abducted pupils.

Alhassan revealed while addressing newsmen on Friday after the pupils, who were abducted on May 30, regained their freedom.

The headmaster explained that the state government, Muslim and Christian clerics, and other well-meaning Nigerians contributed towards securing the freedom of the children.

“The government contributed; individuals have contributed; the imams, pastors have also contributed. Even I received a call from TB Joshua, he was a Christian, but he contributed.

"Also, 93 pupils were abducted, contrary to initial report that the abductees were over 100.

"The two other children, who were neighbours of the school, were also kidnapped, bringing the total to 95," he said.

Alhassan noted that the children plan to continue with academic activities when the students are settled.

"The parents are happy over the return of the pupils,” the headmaster added.

He noted that they plan to continue with academic activities when the students are settled.

Joshua died on Saturday night of June 6th 2021 in Lagos after concluding a programme at his church. He was 57. Plans were underway for his 58th birthday. Joshua was born on June 12, 1963.