Journalists Not Our Problem – IPOB Debunks Claims Of Attacking South-East Newsmen

We want to make it clear that IPOB has nothing against NUJ and will support and defend NUJ

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the group has no plan to attack journalists.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, described journalists as partners in progress.

The statement read, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the fallacious statement credited to one Petrus Obi, against IPOB concerning the Nigerian Union of Journalists in the South East.

“We want to make it clear that IPOB has nothing against NUJ and will support and defend NUJ because they have been on the side of truth regarding the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen, bandits and terrorists in Nigeria.

“IPOB can never resort to attacking NUJ in South East because journalists are not our problem; rather they are partners in progress. IPOB remains the most peaceful freedom movement in the world today but detractors and enemies are trying to portray IPOB in bad light to demonise our hard-built images across the world.

“We reiterate that IPOB is a friend of NUJ, and will never take any action injurious to their interest. Importantly, IPOB is peace-loving and committed to Biafran restoration. The fabricated and fallacious statement from Petrus Obi against IPOB should be ignored and disregarded.

“We are aware that he is sponsored by the wicked Nigerian Government and enemies of Biafra who are not happy with the reportage of pro-Biafra groups by journalists.

“Petrus Obi has been in loggerheads with his people in the village as well as NUJ. He now was to get cheaper popularity by attacking IPOB but we will not dignify him with a response. We therefore, caution him to retrace his steps and stop dragging IPOB into his NUJ politics. He is too little to contend with IPOB.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

