Kano Child-Bride Who Killed Husband Gets Pardon After Seven Years’ Imprisonment

The Committee on Prison Reforms and Decongestion has freed Rahma Hussein, a child bride found “liable” of killing her husband seven years ago.

The committee, led by Justice Ishaq Bello, also facilitated the release of 30 other inmates from various custodial centres in the Kano state on Friday.

Hussein was in 2014 arrested and charged to a high court in Kano for stabbing her husband to death a day after their wedding.

Justice R. A. Sadik in his judgement in 2018 ordered that she should be “detained at the pleasure of the governor of the state” because she was forcefully married and committed the offence at the age of 16.

Spokesman for the Correctional Centres in Kano, Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa confirmed Hussein’s release in a statement on Saturday.

He said her release was “based on the recommendation from the officials of the correctional centre who attested to her good behavior and industry.”

According to him, the committee also advised the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, who holds the power of prerogative of mercy on her judgement, to consider the circumstances that led her to commit the offence and grant her pardon.

He said the governor obliged to the advice and granted her pardon.