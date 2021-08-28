Pastor Bakare Mocks Bishop Oyedepo For ‘Making Noise About His Private Jet’

The founder of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Tunde Bakare, has spoken about his relationship with David Oyedepo, the founder of Winners’ Chapel.

Bakare during a TVC programme with Sam Omatseye tagged ‘The Big Talk’, said he and Oyedepo were on a plane one time and another brother was coming over to greet him, but on seeing them together, he froze.

“There is a difference between issues and persons. We can defend the gospel but those who do not and destroy it will die before their time. I have nothing personal against any man of God but I will always defend the truth that I know and I will always make it plain,” he said.

When asked whether the incident was before Oyedepo acquired his private jet, Bakare said he doesn’t know why the clergyman made so much noise about his private jet.

“By the way, when he makes noise about his private jet of a thing, do you know that I once acquired a 1707 with the logo of our church on it? Are you aware of that? But we use it for business. I don’t buy a plane to be spending money on it; that I can jump quickly on another and pay little money to where I’m going.

“We can afford it; we are not envious of them at all,” he added.

Speaking on his differences with Oyedepo, Bakare said the gospel and truth is one but when someone “begins to twist the truth to make it funny,” he will speak out.

He also referenced an incident where he tore a book written by Oyedepo in the open and when he was confronted, he said the book was full of errors.

“How can someone say the anointing oil is not a symbol of the Holy Spirit? It is the release of God in the bottle. If it is told to few people so, it is okay. If anointing oil is the Holy Spirit, then Jesus is a lamb walking on four legs. They are symbols, and symbols are not as important,” he said.