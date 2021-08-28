Pastor Bakare Mocks Bishop Oyedepo For ‘Making Noise About His Private Jet’

When asked whether the incident was before Oyedepo acquired his private jet, Bakare said he doesn’t know why the clergyman made so much noise about his private jet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2021

The founder of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Tunde Bakare, has spoken about his relationship with David Oyedepo, the founder of Winners’ Chapel.

Bakare during a TVC programme with Sam Omatseye tagged ‘The Big Talk’, said he and Oyedepo were on a plane one time and another brother was coming over to greet him, but on seeing them together, he froze.

“There is a difference between issues and persons. We can defend the gospel but those who do not and destroy it will die before their time. I have nothing personal against any man of God but I will always defend the truth that I know and I will always make it plain,” he said.

When asked whether the incident was before Oyedepo acquired his private jet, Bakare said he doesn’t know why the clergyman made so much noise about his private jet.

“By the way, when he makes noise about his private jet of a thing, do you know that I once acquired a 1707 with the logo of our church on it? Are you aware of that? But we use it for business. I don’t buy a plane to be spending money on it; that I can jump quickly on another and pay little money to where I’m going.

“We can afford it; we are not envious of them at all,” he added.

Speaking on his differences with Oyedepo, Bakare said the gospel and truth is one but when someone “begins to twist the truth to make it funny,” he will speak out.

He also referenced an incident where he tore a book written by Oyedepo in the open and when he was confronted, he said the book was full of errors.

“How can someone say the anointing oil is not a symbol of the Holy Spirit? It is the release of God in the bottle. If it is told to few people so, it is okay. If anointing oil is the Holy Spirit, then Jesus is a lamb walking on four legs. They are symbols, and symbols are not as important,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity How Late TB Joshua Contributed To Rescue Of Niger State Pupils – Headmaster
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Condemned Sudanese Christian Woman And Her Family Arrive In Rome
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion The Heavy Price Nigeria Is Going To Pay By Mixing Religion And Politics By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Pius Adesanmi Peace And The Nazarene Peasant By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Christianity Somali Government Bans Christmas
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The Bishop And The Beatification Of James Ibori By Emmanuel Uchenna Ugwu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Legendary Singer, Victor Uwaifo Dies At 80
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Journalists Not Our Problem – IPOB Debunks Claims Of Attacking South-East Newsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill Scores OF IPOB, ESN Members In Imo After Inspector-General’s Directive
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Sowore Lambasts Defence Intelligence Agency For ‘Inviting’ Retired Commodore Olawunmi Over Information That Is Everywhere
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity 24 Hours Curfew: Plateau Residents Decry Shortage Of Food Items, Rising Prices
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Defence Intelligence Agency Declares Retired Commodore Olawunmi Wanted Over Channels TV’s Anti-Buhari’s Interview, May Seize International Passport
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military We Need Information From Him To Tackle Terrorism, Banditry – Defence Agency Gives Lame Excuse For Declaring Retired Navy Commodore Olawunmi Wanted
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka Hits Buhari Again, Says President’s Insistence On Grazing Routes Shows He’s Mentally Handicapped
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Journalism House Of Representatives Caucus Tackles Buhari Regime Over Harassment Of Channels TV’s Presenters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Child-Bride Who Killed Husband Gets Pardon After Seven Years’ Imprisonment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Governors’ Forum Denies Calling For Uche Secondus’ Resignation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Hushpuppi: Police Panel Recommends Demotion For Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari To Prevent His Extradition To US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad