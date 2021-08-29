BREAKING: Bandits Kill Ruling All Progressives Congress Senator’s First Son

Some unknown gunmen, believed to be bandits, have killed Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, son of Senator Bala Na Allah, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kaduna state.

SaharaReporters gathered that Abdulkarim, a pilot was killed on Sunday at his residence around Umar Gwandu Road.

He was the eldest son of the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

“We now have received the news of the death of Captain Aldulkarim Na Allah. The eldest son of Senator Bala IBN Na Allah.

“He was strangled to death by his assailants at his residence at Umar Gwandu Road, off Gwanja Road in Kaduna.

“His funeral will hold at Kaduna cemetery. May God forgive him,” a family source told SaharaReporters.