BREAKING: Bandits Kill Ruling All Progressives Congress Senator’s First Son

He was the eldest son of the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 29, 2021

Some unknown gunmen, believed to be bandits, have killed Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, son of Senator Bala Na Allah, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kaduna state.

SaharaReporters gathered that Abdulkarim, a pilot was killed on Sunday at his residence around Umar Gwandu Road.

SaharaReporters Media

He was the eldest son of the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

“We now have received the news of the death of Captain Aldulkarim Na Allah. The eldest son of Senator Bala IBN Na Allah.

“He was strangled to death by his assailants at his residence at Umar Gwandu Road, off Gwanja Road in Kaduna.

“His funeral will hold at Kaduna cemetery. May God forgive him,” a family source told SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Five Local Vigilantes Kill Man During Attempt To Kidnap Son In Adamawa Community
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Islamic Group Blasts Plateau Governor, Nigerian Army Over 'Delayed Trial' Of Suspected Killers Of Maj Gen Alkali
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity If Nigerian Politicians Are Not Careful, We’ll All Be Chased Out Of Abuja One Day By The Poor—Buhari's Minister, Amaechi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity 'Nowhere Is Safe Any More In Nigeria’—ASCAB Condemns Invasion Of Nigerian Defence Academy By Bandits
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Niger Delta Avengers Open To Peace Talks With Government
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Pirates Kill NSCDC Personnel In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment VIDEO: How We Depend On Dirty, Contaminated Stream Water To Survive—Kwara Community Resident
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Terrorism US Air Strike Kills Islamic State Suicide Bomber Near Kabul Airport
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ex-Nigerian Minister, Ezekwesili Joins Yale University As Senior Fellow
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Commodore Olawunmi, Dare NIA, Don’t Go To Abuja! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Kills Parents' 22-year-old Only Son For Slapping His Daughter In Church
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Local Vigilantes Kill Man During Attempt To Kidnap Son In Adamawa Community
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Retired Teacher Who Served Borno Government For 35 Years Now Hawks To Survive As Nigerian Economy Bites Harder
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill Scores OF IPOB, ESN Members In Imo After Inspector-General’s Directive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Dubai Travel: Emirates Airline Extends Suspension Of Nigerian Flights To UAE
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Islamic Group Blasts Plateau Governor, Nigerian Army Over 'Delayed Trial' Of Suspected Killers Of Maj Gen Alkali
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Priest Petitions Nigeria Police, US Government To Investigate Apostle Suleman Over Miracle Money Scam
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Islam Why We Arrest Commoners But Leave The Rich, Powerful Who Break Our Rules —Kano Islamic Police
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad