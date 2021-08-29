Breaking: Dubai Travel: Emirates Airline Extends Suspension Of Nigerian Flights To UAE

The Dubai-based airline had earlier announced that it would suspend flights from Nigeria to Dubai till August 28.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 29, 2021

Emirates Airlines has extended the suspension of Nigerian flights to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) till September 5, 2021.

Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai, the airline said, adding that affected flight bookings have been cancelled, Khaleej Times reports. 

"If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don't need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans," the airline said.

Travellers have been requested to continue monitoring the airline's official website for updates and flight availability.

The Dubai-based airline had earlier announced that it would suspend flights from Nigeria to Dubai till August 28.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Lifestyle 37 Bodies Recovered, 100 More Feared Dead In Cameroon Boat Accident
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Technology Press Release: President Muhammadu Buhari Flags Off New Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Avoid Travel To U.S., Nigerian Government Warns Citizens
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Two Air Peace Planes Grounded After Making Contact On Ramp
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Med-View Airline Finally Airlifts Stranded Lagos-London Passengers
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel London, Dubai-Bound Passengers Attack Counter Staff Over Flight Cancellation
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment VIDEO: How We Depend On Dirty, Contaminated Stream Water To Survive—Kwara Community Resident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity “It Used To Be The City Outskirts, Now It’s Got Into The City"–Shehu Sani Reacts To Killing Of Senator’s Son
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism US Air Strike Kills Islamic State Suicide Bomber Near Kabul Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ex-Nigerian Minister, Ezekwesili Joins Yale University As Senior Fellow
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Commodore Olawunmi, Dare NIA, Don’t Go To Abuja! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill Ruling All Progressives Congress Senator’s First Son
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Kills Parents' 22-year-old Only Son For Slapping His Daughter In Church
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Local Vigilantes Kill Man During Attempt To Kidnap Son In Adamawa Community
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy Retired Teacher Who Served Borno Government For 35 Years Now Hawks To Survive As Nigerian Economy Bites Harder
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill Scores OF IPOB, ESN Members In Imo After Inspector-General’s Directive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Islamic Group Blasts Plateau Governor, Nigerian Army Over 'Delayed Trial' Of Suspected Killers Of Maj Gen Alkali
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Priest Petitions Nigeria Police, US Government To Investigate Apostle Suleman Over Miracle Money Scam
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad