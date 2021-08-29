Nigerian Medical Association Gives Buhari Government 21 Days To Resolve Issues With Striking Resident Doctors, Others

The warning came after the NMA's National Executive Council meeting in Edo State

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2021

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has given the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government 21 days to resolve all the issues contained in the various agreements signed with its affiliate members, including resident doctors currently on strike.

In the 21-day notice, it asked the government to resolve all pending issues with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN), and the Medical and Dental Specialist Association in Basic Medical Sciences (MEDSABAMS). 

The warning came after the NMA's National Executive Council meeting in Edo State where it discussed the ongoing strike by resident doctors and the government's position.

The NMA warned that no doctor should be victimised for participating or not participating in the strike action by NARD, adding that it supports all its affiliates in their efforts to improve healthcare delivery and their welfare. 

A statement by the NMA President, Prof Innocent Ujah, said, "In the event that the Federal Government fails to implement the agreements after the expiration of the 21-day notice, NMA shall summon an emergency delegate meeting to review the progress made on the implementation of the agreements."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari To ‘Secretly’ Visit United Kingdom
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ghana Bans Flights From Nigeria, Sierra Leone, And Liberia Over Ebola Concerns
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Hypocrisy Of America’s Experimental Ebola Drug By Theophilus Ilevbare
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Obama Unveils Plan To Fight Ebola
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated Ebola: Praise For President Jonathan By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Femi Fani-Kayode: “Full Disclosure” Of Your Psychiatric History Please! By Ilesanmi Omabomi
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Priest Petitions Nigeria Police, US Government To Investigate Apostle Suleman Over Miracle Money Scam
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Why We Arrest Commoners But Leave The Rich, Powerful Who Break Our Rules —Kano Islamic Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Group Sues Buhari Government, Questions Proposed Payment Of N729billion To Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill Scores OF IPOB, ESN Members In Imo After Inspector-General’s Directive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Any South-Easterner Who Becomes President Will Fail Under Present Conditions – Bishop Mike Okonkwo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad