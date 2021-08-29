Nigerian Medical Association Gives Buhari Government 21 Days To Resolve Issues With Striking Resident Doctors, Others

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has given the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government 21 days to resolve all the issues contained in the various agreements signed with its affiliate members, including resident doctors currently on strike.

In the 21-day notice, it asked the government to resolve all pending issues with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN), and the Medical and Dental Specialist Association in Basic Medical Sciences (MEDSABAMS).

The warning came after the NMA's National Executive Council meeting in Edo State where it discussed the ongoing strike by resident doctors and the government's position.

The NMA warned that no doctor should be victimised for participating or not participating in the strike action by NARD, adding that it supports all its affiliates in their efforts to improve healthcare delivery and their welfare.

A statement by the NMA President, Prof Innocent Ujah, said, "In the event that the Federal Government fails to implement the agreements after the expiration of the 21-day notice, NMA shall summon an emergency delegate meeting to review the progress made on the implementation of the agreements."