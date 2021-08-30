BREAKING: Again, Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami, Lawless Department Of State Services Lose Against Igboho In Court

The court had also restrained the government from freezing the bank account of Igboho.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2021

The Nigerian government, Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday lost another application seeking vacation of order by the Oyo State High Court retraining the government from arresting, intimidating, harassing Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho. 

The court had also restrained the government from freezing the bank account of Igboho. 

Justice Ladiran Akintola said the application by the AGF is against fair hearing and the fundamental human rights of the applicant because it has to do with his free movement. 

Counsel for the AGF, Enock Simeon had earlier appealed to the court to vacate its earlier judgement restraining Nigerian government from freezing Igboho's account and arresting his allies. 

Simeon argued that such a judgement is interim and could only stay for seven days.

SaharaReporters had reported that Justice Akintola on August 4 granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies from arresting, detaining, molesting or killing the Yoruba Nation activist, Igboho.

But objecting to the argument, counsel for Igboho, Chief Yomi Aliyu (SAN) said he had filed for extension of the order on the 26th of August, therefore, the new application should not be granted.

Counsel for the AGF, thereby, sought another adjournment for him to reply to the application as the time frame of seven days had not elapsed.

On his part, the counsel for the DSS, T. Nurudeen said he had not been served with the new processes, urging the court to give a fair hearing to the parties by adjourning the case for hearing. 

Justice Akintola refused to grant the application and therefore adjourned the case till September 7 for hearing.

The initial motion developed from the originating motion seeking N500 billion damages for invasion of his house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on July 1.

Aliu had expressed confidence the AGF Malami would not disobey the court order, saying the order was given directly against his office.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Nigerians Demand Sacking, Prosecution Of CCT Chairman, Justice Umar, For Publicly Assaulting Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME UNIUYO Professor Arraigned For 2019 Electoral Fraud In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Legal Nigeria Judicial Council Rejects Gombe Chief Judge's Nominee List Over Omission Of Most Senior Judge For Being A Christian
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Legal How Femi Falana Fought CBN To Stop Unjustified Foreign Currency Regime
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Human Rights Emergency NIN Registration Is Infringement On People's Rights, Lawyer Says
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Court Grants Sowore Stringent N20million Bail, N1million Each To Others, Restricts Activists To Abuja
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Why I Allowed Lagos Police Arrest Me At Yoruba Nation Rally When I Could Have Disappeared—Ogboni Fraternity Leader
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Thoroughly Probe Governor Ortom For His Foul Language On President—Buhari’s Minister Tells Anti-graft Agencies, EFCC, ICPC
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria Civil Defence Corps Speaks On Viral Video Showing Alleged IPOB Attack On Its Personnel In Anambra
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics Again, South-East Residents Stay Indoors, Shops, Markets Deserted Despite IPOB’s Suspension Of Sit-at-home Every Monday
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
International US Drone Strike Targeting Terrorists Killed 2-Year-Old, 9 Other Related Civilians In Kabul, Family Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Encounters With Sir Victor Uwaifo By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
News How Killers Gained Access Into My Son's Home And Murdered Him—Nigerian Senator, Bala Na'Allah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Coming To Kill Us, Finish Usman Dan Fodio Jihad And Buhari Presidency Is Involved In The Agenda—Governor Ortom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest IPOB Members During Meeting In Ghana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment Canadian-born Nigerian Singer Relocates To Native Delta Village, Says Nigeria Better Than Canada
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad