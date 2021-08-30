Canadian-born Nigerian Singer Relocates To Native Delta Village, Says Nigeria Better Than Canada

The rapper who once got a grant said the requirements were a hard nut to crack in Canada.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2021

A Canada-born Nigerian, Ndubuisi Okwumabua has relocated to his native place, Isele-Ukwu village, Delta state in Nigeria for his music career to gain more recognition.

 

Okwumabua, popularly known as Ndu, is a young, up-and-coming rapper, songwriter, and producer, who left his place in Winnipeg's Forte Rouge in Canada, to settle in Nigeria. 

Speaking about his decision, Okwumabua, according to Nigeria Abroad, said, "In Canada you cannot fully own anything, everything you own can be taken away from you."

 

"I feel at home. I'm realising my dream. That's important to me," he added.

 

He admitted that living in Nigeria is not the same as living in Canada as many Nigerians are scrambling to migrate to Canada, perceived as a land of opportunities, but the music artiste related differently.

 

He submitted that Nigeria does not have the same accessible amenities as Canada, but spiritually, Nigeria is stronger.

 

"A simple life can be a good life," he stated. "I am among my uncles, aunties, cousins and family friends. I'm okay. Luckily my parents used to bring my siblings and me to visit Nigeria since we were children, so I'm chill here."

 

"I've written a lot during the pandemic and produced hundreds of songs for other artistes and myself and background music for movies. People are getting to know me around here. That feels hopeful.

 

"I have a big interest in doing independent mix with afrobeat. I want to do it all, dance music, reflection music, and car-listening music," he said. 

 

Asked why he felt Nigeria is a better place to accomplish his music dreams, Okwumabua responded that "artistes need genuine support in the beginning but there is not a lot of support for artistes like us who are attempting to break the manufactured mainstream mould. 

 

"People who are seen as socially acceptable and successful get more grants than those of us who are behind the curve. I do not think that is fair or right."

 

The rapper who once got a grant said the requirements were a hard nut to crack in Canada.

 

"When I saw what they needed from me, the red tape and all, I returned it to the funder to avoid any further creative block. I am using my own money to create my music right now. It is a little more cost effective in Nigeria to make music, but that is not including the ongoing electricity problem.

 

 

"It is sometimes challenging living in Winnipeg, branded as one of the most racist cities in Canada by Maclean's magazine, where you can be accused or judged because of the colour of your skin or ethnicity and not by the content of your character. 

 

"Nigeria has its own prejudices and post-colonial tribal conflict, but I am accepted as a human being first here and if you work hard and stay focused, you can own a few things. 

 

"You may think you own a house after paying for it for 25 years and if you do not pay your taxes, it can be taken away from you. It's not like that in Nigeria. What you own belongs to you.

 

"Life is good in Nigeria, not perfect but good. I am creating my music the way I want to. I would rather be free and be happy with myself to live longer."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Remembering Nelson Mandela's Legacy
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Entertainment Prominent Nigerian Radio Broadcaster Chaz B Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption Nicki Minaj Under Fire For Agreeing To Perform At Angolan Dictator's Upcoming Party
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment Rapper Lil Wayne Hospitalized With Seizures
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment American Musician Tom Petty Dies At 66
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment Settle Your Rift And Save Music Career, Kennis Music Advises P-Square
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Why I Allowed Lagos Police Arrest Me At Yoruba Nation Rally When I Could Have Disappeared—Ogboni Fraternity Leader
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Thoroughly Probe Governor Ortom For His Foul Language On President—Buhari’s Minister Tells Anti-graft Agencies, EFCC, ICPC
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria Civil Defence Corps Speaks On Viral Video Showing Alleged IPOB Attack On Its Personnel In Anambra
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics Again, South-East Residents Stay Indoors, Shops, Markets Deserted Despite IPOB’s Suspension Of Sit-at-home Every Monday
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
International US Drone Strike Targeting Terrorists Killed 2-Year-Old, 9 Other Related Civilians In Kabul, Family Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Encounters With Sir Victor Uwaifo By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami, Lawless Department Of State Services Lose Against Igboho In Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How Killers Gained Access Into My Son's Home And Murdered Him—Nigerian Senator, Bala Na'Allah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Coming To Kill Us, Finish Usman Dan Fodio Jihad And Buhari Presidency Is Involved In The Agenda—Governor Ortom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest IPOB Members During Meeting In Ghana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad