Court Remands Woman In Prison For Biting Neighbour’s Scrotum In Osun

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State has ordered that a woman, Nifemi Ajayi, who allegedly bit her neighbour on the scrotum, be remanded.

The police had charged Ajayi with assault, NAN reports.

The prosecution counsel, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 24, around 8:00 p.m. at No 21, Oke-Soda, Ile-Ife.

According to him, the defendant bit the victim, Olayera Boluwaji on his scrotum and his stomach.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Philip Fasanmoye, made an oral bail application. He prayed the court to admit his client in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko ordered the defence counsel to file a written application for bail while ordering that Ajayi be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until November 15, for bail consideration.