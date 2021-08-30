Man Bags Six-month Jail Term For Stealing Yam Tubers In Kwara

Bani was arraigned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command for stealing tubers of yam from farms in Tenebo village, Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2021

A Kwara State Magistrates' Court sitting in Kaiama has sentenced a 28-year-old man, Abubakar Bani, to six months imprisonment for stealing tubers of yam.
 
Bani was arraigned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command for stealing tubers of yam from farms in Tenebo village, Kaiama Local Government Area of the state. 

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the state command of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, the convict was arrested on August 30, 2021, around 6:00 a.m. by one Ismaila Ebbo Mohammed and his neighbours at Kibefandi compound, Kaiama.

He said, “According to the complainants, the Fulani boy has been stealing their yams in the farm on a daily basis.

"The suspect, Abubakar, had confessed to having committed the crime and immediately the state commandant NSCDC Kwara State command, CC. Makinde Iskil Ayinla, gave the directive that he should be charged to court.

“Abubakar Bani has been charged to Kaiama Magistrate Court immediately, just as the suspect pleaded guilty to the crimes.

“He was therefore sentenced to six months imprisonment by Magistrate Yusuf Kide for criminal trespass and theft at New Bussa Correctional Service, Niger State.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Drugs One In Every 6 Persons In Kano State Is A Drug Addict — Nigerian Anti-Drug Abuse Agency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Terrorism US Eager To Help Nigeria Identify Sponsors Of Terrorism – American Ambassador
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Sponsors Bill To Take Over, Stall Criminal And Corruption Cases To ‘Protect Crooks’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics "Buhari Is Chief Commandant Of Terrorists, He Sits And Eats With Them"— Nigerian Cleric Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Finance We Are Borrowing Sensibly, Responsibly—Finance Minister Makes Lame Attempt To Reassure Nigerians Amid Huge Debts Incurred By Buhari Regime
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill Fulani Leader In Kwara Community
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Drugs One In Every 6 Persons In Kano State Is A Drug Addict — Nigerian Anti-Drug Abuse Agency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Terrorism US Eager To Help Nigeria Identify Sponsors Of Terrorism – American Ambassador
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Sponsors Bill To Take Over, Stall Criminal And Corruption Cases To ‘Protect Crooks’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics "Buhari Is Chief Commandant Of Terrorists, He Sits And Eats With Them"— Nigerian Cleric Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Finance We Are Borrowing Sensibly, Responsibly—Finance Minister Makes Lame Attempt To Reassure Nigerians Amid Huge Debts Incurred By Buhari Regime
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill Fulani Leader In Kwara Community
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest IPOB Members During Meeting In Ghana
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Court Remands Woman In Prison For Biting Neighbour’s Scrotum In Osun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Will Never Repeat The Kind Of Error That Put Buhari In Power In 2015—Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Airlift 8 Igboho's Aides Released From Nigeria's Secret Police Detention Out Of Abuja—Yoruba Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Coming To Kill Us, Finish Usman Dan Fodio Jihad And Buhari Presidency Is Involved In The Agenda—Governor Ortom
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Journalism Why We'll Keep Inviting Journalists, Media Houses That Violate Broadcasting Code—Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad