Nigerians Will Never Repeat The Kind Of Error That Put Buhari In Power In 2015—Bishop Oyedepo

Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has hurled insults on those he called "Fulani vagabonds", said to be making life impossible for local people.

Speaking at the first service of his church on Sunday at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland Ota, Ogun state, Oyedepo described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as an ‘error’ Nigerians made in 2015.

On the 2023 election, the cleric stated that Nigerians would not make the same mistake they made in 2015.

He claimed that Nigerians refused to listen to him when he warned against voting in the present government.

“The error this nation made in 2015 will never be repeated forever. The choice of the wicked to sit on the throne of Nigeria will never be repeated. This nation will experience a new order of settlement,” the clergyman said.

“For the blood of many that they have wasted, their generations will pay for it. Every time the Holy Ghost moves on me in this direction, something happens and I know that, in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ whom I serve, judgement begins now.

“The Fulani vagabonds are making life impossible for local people and the government claims not to know. Many destinies have been unsettled by the unsettlement in the nation.

“The error this nation made in 2015 will never be repeated. The God of vengeance is rising in defence of this nation today.

“You can tell how many destinies have been unsettled by the unsettlement of this nation: Fulani vagabonds making life impossible for local people. We heard it exposed but I knew it before.

“You are sons and daughters of the prophet, go invoke the same fire you hear being invoked on this altar, Heaven will answer. And the Church became mute; they cut the neck of a Church leader in this kind of age.

“If nothing happens, God has not sent me but judgment will be ravaging the land from now. Many will sleep and never wake up. Many will be struck with blindness in 24 hours. Many will be crippled in 3 days. My God is turning the table against the wicked.

“Your settlement which has to do with a settled nation also is concluded today. For the blood of many that they have wasted, their generations will pay for it.

“Every time the Holy Ghost moves on me in this direction, something happens and I know that I know, in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ whom I serve and whose I am, judgement begins now.”