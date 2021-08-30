Police Arrest IPOB Members During Meeting In Ghana

The Ghanaian police have reportedly arrested some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Accra.

The police, it was learnt stormed the venue of IPOB’s monthly meeting around Mallam Junction in Accra on Sunday, arresting an undisclosed number of members of the group.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The reason for the action was not disclosed.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, the arrested members were seen singing a pro-Biafra solidarity song.

They were subsequently taken to a police station in Accra where they were profiled.

The Nigerian government had in 2017 proscribed IPOB.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the then Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata; had in September 2017 approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to give judicial backing to the Executive Order of President Buhari, outlawing IPOB and its activities in every part of Nigeria.