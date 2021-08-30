Police Arrest IPOB Members During Meeting In Ghana

They were subsequently taken to a police station in Accra where they were profiled.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2021

The Ghanaian police have reportedly arrested some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Accra.

The police, it was learnt stormed the venue of IPOB’s monthly meeting around Mallam Junction in Accra on Sunday, arresting an undisclosed number of members of the group.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The reason for the action was not disclosed.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, the arrested members were seen singing a pro-Biafra solidarity song. 

They were subsequently taken to a police station in Accra where they were profiled.

The Nigerian government had in 2017 proscribed IPOB.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the then Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata; had in September 2017 approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to give judicial backing to the Executive Order of President Buhari, outlawing IPOB and its activities in every part of Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers Hiding Behind Polytechnic During Shoot-out In Ogun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Our Vigilantes Will Arrest Benue Governor, Ortom When He Leaves Office Over His Anti-Fulani Comments—Miyetti Allah Sect
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Former DSS DG’s Brother Abducted By Gunmen
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Abductors Of Five Teachers In Rivers Demand 25m Naira Ransom
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Weapons Buildup Intensifies Ahead Of Bayelsa Governor Polls
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana’s Opposition Crisis Deepens
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Why I Allowed Lagos Police Arrest Me At Yoruba Nation Rally When I Could Have Disappeared—Ogboni Fraternity Leader
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Finally Releases 8 Detained Igboho's Aides, Illegally Keeps 4 In Custody
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Land Speculators, Armed Thugs Accompanied By Policemen Forcibly Eject Lagos Community Residents From Homes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Jobs Double Jeopardy: Dismissed N-Power Beneficiaries Who Joined Another Nigerian Government Scheme Lament Three Months’ Unpaid Stipends
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Free Speech Stop Kidnapping Your Critics—Amnesty International Warns Buhari Government Over Disappearance Of Innocent Citizens
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Politics Thoroughly Probe Governor Ortom For His Foul Language On President—Buhari’s Minister Tells Anti-graft Agencies, EFCC, ICPC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Civil Defence Corps Speaks On Viral Video Showing Alleged IPOB Attack On Its Personnel In Anambra
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Again, South-East Residents Stay Indoors, Shops, Markets Deserted Despite IPOB’s Suspension Of Sit-at-home Every Monday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International US Drone Strike Targeting Terrorists Killed 2-Year-Old, 9 Other Related Civilians In Kabul, Family Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Encounters With Sir Victor Uwaifo By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad