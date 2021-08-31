‘We Were Practically Stripped Naked, It’s No Longer Safe To Visit Nnamdi Kanu’– Lawyer Laments Inhumane Treatment By Nigeria’s Secret Police

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, one of the lawyers representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) harass and intimidate the IPOB leader’s counsel during their visit to him in detention.



The lawyer said Kanu’s lawyers are “practically stripped naked” by DSS operatives “searching for incriminating materials during a court-ordered visit.”

Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Ejiofor revealed this in a statement on the update of the lawyers’ visit to Kanu on Monday, stressing that “it is no longer safe” for them to visit the pro-Biafra secessionist agitator.



Last week, SaharaReporters published how the secret police offered slippers to the legal representatives after ordering them to remove their shoes, and reading glasses when they visited Kanu.



“Lawyers on this visit were searched in a manner akin to a situation where hardened criminals are being searched for possible incriminating substances and objects.



“They were traumatised not only because they were inhumanly treated as criminals on the investigation, but the lawyers were further dehumanised after this embarrassing and unwarranted frisking, by being allowed to wear only slippers, after being divested of their shoes, reading glasses and writing materials, to visit their client,” Ejiofor said partly in a statement last week.

Speaking about a recent visit, Ejiofor said the lawless actions of the DSS operatives were aimed at usurping justice for his client, Kanu, insisting that the IPOB leader should be transferred to a prison facility.



The statement partly read, “It is pertinent to note that the harassment, intimidation, and manhandling of our lawyers by the DSS officials during the visit still continued, despite our protest last week.



“Lawyers were ‘practically stripped naked’ while searching for incriminating materials during a court-ordered visit.



“We, therefore, do not mince words in stating that it is no longer safe as it stands today for us who are visiting our Client.



“This hostile treatment is becoming exceedingly intolerable and unacceptable in the prevailing circumstance.



“We are now more apprehensive of the fact that no trial will commence in the circumstance, we presently find ourselves until our client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is transferred to the correctional centre.



“He cannot be tried for a one-way stereotyped conviction in the manner, the Federal Government is presently pursuing this. To deny us, his lawyers writing materials and for the visits to be conducted under the atmosphere of fear and intimidation is highly unacceptable and condemnable.



“The script currently being played is a clear demonstration of the Federal Government strategy to deny him a fair trial, and we cannot accept it, under no circumstance. We understand the game and the dancing pattern.”



Speaking about Kanu, he said, “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was visited yesterday and in his usual practice, he extended his compliments to his millions of supporters. He is indeed eternally grateful for the overwhelming support and show of solidarity.



“We crave for more prayers and urge you all to continue to remain law-abiding and peaceful in the conduct of your affairs. Be assured that with truth and God on our side, we will win the battle in court overwhelmingly.



“We shall continue to keep you posted as the event unfolds, but be assured that we will have reasons to rejoice in no distance time, Umuchineke.”