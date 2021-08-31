Bandits Kill Zamfara Government Official, Businesswoman

The incident happened on Sunday evening and those killed include an engineer and Director of Works at Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Umaru Nabita Moriki and a local businesswoman identified as Hajia Rumba Jengeru.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed two travellers along Zamfara Road.

The incident happened on Sunday evening and those killed include an engineer and Director of Works at Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Umaru Nabita Moriki and a local businesswoman identified as Hajia Rumba Jengeru.

The gunmen were said to have “opened fire on the travellers on the Kaura Namoda-Moriki-Shinkafi Road”.

A former sole administrator of Shinkafi Local Government Area was also caught in the attack but escaped with minor injuries.

The incident comes a few weeks after bandits killed 13 persons, including a mother and her infant in Randa, Dansadau district of the Maru Local Government Area.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Abductors Kidnap Nigerian Polytechnic Students, University Worker To Replace Former Victims Who Couldn’t Pay Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Herders Kill Farmer In Plateau Community During Deputy Governor's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Killed Abducted Pregnant Woman In Kaduna For Saying She Could Not Walk–Shehu Sani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Redeemed Church Worshipper Recounts Horrible Experience Delivering N2.5Million Ransom To In-law's Abductors In Forest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Governor Orders Closure Of Major Roads In Buhari’s Home State Over Killings, Abductions
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Invade Bishop Oyedepo’s Church In Kogi, Abduct Members
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Students In Buhari Minister's Former School In Bayelsa Lament Over Sitting On Bare Floor To Take Examination
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Police Police Arrest Six Students Who Broke Into Man’s House To Shave His Head In Jigawa
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Abductors Kidnap Nigerian Polytechnic Students, University Worker To Replace Former Victims Who Couldn’t Pay Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi Arrives Defence Intelligence Agency After Being Declared Wanted Over Channels TV's Anti-Buhari Interview
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigerian Government May Sanction Citizens Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination – Official
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Again, Court Orders Lawless Nigerian Police Unit To Free Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie After Secretly Pushing For Continued Detention
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Policeman Sues Nigerian Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, Others For N10billion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Nigeria’s Central Bank Directs Lower Banks To Publish Names, Numbers Of Customers Fraudulently Seeking Foreign Exchange
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How I Was Brutalised, Detained In Lagos Traffic Agency’s Toilet For Questioning Their Officials’ Professionalism— Man Recounts Ugly Experience
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy Still In Bandits' Captivity Seven Days After
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herders Kill Farmer In Plateau Community During Deputy Governor's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED: Zenith Bank Shows Resilience As Profit Before Tax (PBT) Grows By 3% In H1 2021
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad