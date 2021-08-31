BREAKING: Again, Court Orders Lawless Nigerian Police Unit To Free Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie After Secretly Pushing For Continued Detention

The Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has once again been asked to adhere strictly to court orders given on the case of enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie.

A source told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the head of the legal department of the IRT secretly approached the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting at Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday, presided over by Justice C. Oriji to upturn all interim orders made regarding Glory Okolie on August 27, 2021.

However, the court presided over by Justice C. Oriji once again implored the legal unit of the IGP IRT unit, to obey the interim orders of the court.

The source said: “The head of the legal department of the IGP-IRT on the 31st of August 2021 secretly approached the FCT high court sitting at Maitama, Abuja presided over by Justice C. Oriji to upturn all interim orders made in the case of Glory Okolie on the 27th August 2021.

"But the court presided over by Justice C. Oriji once again implored the legal unit of IGP IRT unit, to obey the interim orders of this court and the judge further told the lawyer of the IGP IRT unit that the Glory Okolie matter is funtus officio as the case and same case file has been taken back to the CJ (Chief Justice) of FCT High Court for reassignment, hence he cannot make any further order."

Reacting, counsel for Glory Okolie, Ihensekhien Samuel Jnr, said he was bemused and surprised by the unfortunate back door and shady courtroom practice exhibited by the IGP IRT unit.

He noted that he was not put on notice by any application.

He, however, praised the FCT High Court, presided over by Justice C, Oriji for not giving in to the antics of the IGP IRT unit, in upturning the interim orders for the bail of Glory Okolie.

SaharaReporters recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the Nigeria police to charge Okolie, who was arrested and enslaved by operatives of the IGP-IRT in Imo State, to court.

The court ruled that Okolie must be charged to court by the police by August 31 or be released on bail.

"The Court ordered the Nigerian police to charge her to court on or before August 31, or be granted bail in the sum of N2 million and Level 12 officer as bond and surety," one of the lawyers involved had said.

Glory Okolie was arrested and enslaved by operatives of the (IRT) in Imo State after which she filed a lawsuit over her unlawful detention.

The police had arrested Okolie for allegedly being friends with a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

She was later transferred to Abuja, despite efforts by her family members to secure his release.

After 66 days in detention, the police, in a statement on Sunday, said she was arrested for alleged membership of IPOB and for working with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri to attack officers and stations in Imo.

Her detention stirred public outcry as many Nigerians, including civil society organisations, have called for her release.