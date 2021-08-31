BREAKING: Again, Court Orders Lawless Nigerian Police Unit To Free Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie After Secretly Pushing For Continued Detention

Her detention stirred public outcry as many Nigerians, including civil society organisations, have called for her release.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2021

The Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has once again been asked to adhere strictly to court orders given on the case of enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie.

A source told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the head of the legal department of the IRT secretly approached the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting at Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday, presided over by Justice C. Oriji to upturn all interim orders made regarding Glory Okolie on August 27, 2021.

However, the court presided over by Justice C. Oriji once again implored the legal unit of the IGP IRT unit, to obey the interim orders of the court.

The source said: “The head of the legal department of the IGP-IRT on the 31st of August 2021 secretly approached the FCT high court sitting at Maitama, Abuja presided over by Justice C. Oriji to upturn all interim orders made in the case of Glory Okolie on the 27th August 2021.

“But the court presided over by Justice C. Oriji once again implored the legal unit of IGP IRT unit, to obey the interim orders of this court and the judge further told the lawyer of the IGP IRT unit that the Glory Okolie matter is funtus officio as the case and same case file has been taken back to the CJ (Chief Justice) of FCT High Court for reassignment, hence he cannot make any further order.” See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Lawless Nigerian Police To Charge Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie To Court Or Release Her On Bail 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Reacting, counsel for Glory Okolie, Ihensekhien Samuel Jnr, said he was bemused and surprised by the unfortunate back door and shady courtroom practice exhibited by the IGP IRT unit.

He noted that he was not put on notice by any application.

He, however, praised the FCT High Court, presided over by Justice C, Oriji for not giving in to the antics of the IGP IRT unit, in upturning the interim orders for the bail of Glory Okolie.

SaharaReporters recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the Nigeria police to charge Okolie, who was arrested and enslaved by operatives of the IGP-IRT in Imo State, to court.

The court ruled that Okolie must be charged to court by the police by August 31 or be released on bail.

“The Court ordered the Nigerian police to charge her to court on or before August 31, or be granted bail in the sum of N2 million and Level 12 officer as bond and surety,” one of the lawyers involved had said. See Also Legal Breaking: Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie Sues Nigeria’s Police Boss, Others Over Unlawful Detention, Demands N100billion 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

Glory Okolie was arrested and enslaved by operatives of the (IRT) in Imo State after which she filed a lawsuit over her unlawful detention.

The police had arrested Okolie for allegedly being friends with a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

She was later transferred to Abuja, despite efforts by her family members to secure his release.

After 66 days in detention, the police, in a statement on Sunday, said she was arrested for alleged membership of IPOB and for working with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri to attack officers and stations in Imo.

Her detention stirred public outcry as many Nigerians, including civil society organisations, have called for her release.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Arrest Six Students Who Broke Into Man’s House To Shave His Head In Jigawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Sues Nigerian Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, Others For N10billion
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest IPOB Members During Meeting In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights South African President Zuma To Send Delegation To Israel Over Gaza Invasion
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
CRIME Police Kill 'Bike Man Over N100 Bribe'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Africans: The Punching Bags Of Other Nations By Kevwe Odogun
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Students In Buhari Minister's Former School In Bayelsa Lament Over Sitting On Bare Floor To Take Examination
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Dares Buhari, Miyetti Allah Sect, Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Security Operatives Lie To Journalists, Prevent Them From Covering Induction Of Six Super Tucano Aircraft
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Freezes Kogi State Bank Account Over Alleged Fraud Involving N20Billion Bailout Loan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Nigerian Tertiary Schools Admission Board Cancels General Cut-off Marks, Leaves Schools To Decide Benchmarks For Candidates
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Court Freezes Governor Abiodun’s Suspended Aide, Bidemi Rufai’s Bank Accounts, Seizes Lagos House Over N158Million Scam
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Retired Navy Commodore Olawunmi Declared Wanted Over Channel’s TV Anti-Buhari Interview Had ‘Friendly Chat’ At Defence Intelligence Agency— Source
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics TRENDING: Council Chairman Empowers Farmers Each With One Yam, Hoe And Cutlass In Cross River
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
News ‘We Were Practically Stripped Naked, It’s No Longer Safe To Visit Nnamdi Kanu’– Lawyer Laments Inhumane Treatment By Nigeria’s Secret Police
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Police Police Arrest Six Students Who Broke Into Man’s House To Shave His Head In Jigawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Kidnap Nigerian Polytechnic Students, University Worker To Replace Former Victims Who Couldn’t Pay Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad