Breaking: Nigeria’s Central Bank Directs Lower Banks To Publish Names, Numbers Of Customers Fraudulently Seeking Foreign Exchange

Some of these unwholesome practices include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of PTA/BTA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2021

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all commercial banks to publish on their websites the names and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of customers found to have engaged in fraudulent practices to get foreign exchange from banks.

A circular issued by the apex bank on Tuesday identified such fraudulent practices to include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of Personal Travel Allowance and Business Travel Allowance.

SaharaReporters Media

Titled ‘Publication of names of defaulters of a CBN policy on sale of Forex for PTA/BTA,’ the circular addressed to banks was signed by the bank’s Director, Banking Supervision Department, Haruna Mustafa.

It read, “The CBN has received and noted with concern reports of sharp practices by some unscrupulous customers to circumvent the new CBN policy on the sale of forex for overseas personal and business travel.

“Some of these unwholesome practices include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of PTA/BTA. This trend, if not curbed, portends risk to the integrity and stability of the forex market.

“Consequently, further to the various measures already put in place, all banks are hereby directed to publish on their websites the names and BVN of defaulting customers who present fake travel documents or cancel their tickets and fail to return the purchased PTA/BTA within two (weeks) as stipulated in the customer declaration form signed by them.”

According to the apex bank, publishing the names of people found to have engaged in unwholesome practices will curb conducts aimed at circumventing its forex policy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Federal Government Bail-Out Helps Banks, Not States
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Buhari’s Budget, Attacked By PDP, Praised By PDP Stalwart Stella Oduah
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Thinking Under The Box By Dave Lafiaji
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Economy 27 States Struggle To Pay Worker Salaries, According To Buhari
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion I Foresee Full-Blown War In The Niger Delta By Joe Igbokwe
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Economy Fuel Hike: Ondo Civil Servants, Residents, Others Shun NLC Rally
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Retired Navy Commodore Olawunmi Declared Wanted Over Channel’s TV Anti-Buhari Interview Had ‘Friendly Chat’ At Defence Intelligence Agency— Source
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Politics TRENDING: Council Chairman Empowers Farmers Each With One Yam, Hoe And Cutlass In Cross River
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
News ‘We Were Practically Stripped Naked, It’s No Longer Safe To Visit Nnamdi Kanu’– Lawyer Laments Inhumane Treatment By Nigeria’s Secret Police
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
News How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Freezes Kogi State Bank Account Over Alleged Fraud Involving N20Billion Bailout Loan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Court Freezes Governor Abiodun’s Suspended Aide, Bidemi Rufai’s Bank Accounts, Seizes Lagos House Over N158Million Scam
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Nigerian Tertiary Schools Admission Board Cancels General Cut-off Marks, Leaves Schools To Decide Benchmarks For Candidates
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigerian Government May Sanction Citizens Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination – Official
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Security Operatives Lie To Journalists, Prevent Them From Covering Induction Of Six Super Tucano Aircraft
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Dares Buhari, Miyetti Allah Sect, Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Students In Buhari Minister's Former School In Bayelsa Lament Over Sitting On Bare Floor To Take Examination
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Six Students Who Broke Into Man’s House To Shave His Head In Jigawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad