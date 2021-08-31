BREAKING: Nigerian Government May Sanction Citizens Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination – Official

Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, gave the hint at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2021

The Nigerian government may sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the PUNCH, the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, gave the hint at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

In Edo and Ondo states, the state governments had already announced restrictions regarding some public places that those who have not taken COVID-19 vaccine cannot have access to.

Shuaib said the government may “apply the basic rule of law” against such people because they will be endangering the lives of others.

He said, “The Presidential Steering Committee and the Federal Ministry of Health is exploring ways of making vaccines more available to all Nigerians including federal civil servants and corporate entities.

“Once these vaccines are made equitably available to all Nigerians, then we would need to have a frank discussion about justice, fairness and liberty that exist around vaccine hesitancy.

“If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins.

“So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion World Hepatitis Day: Think Again About This Silent Killer By Dr. Paul John
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Touted Ebola Cure Drug, Zmapp, Sent To Liberia
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Ebola Survivor Ready To Return To Serve in Sierra Leone
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Another Health Worker Who Treated Thomas Duncan Tests Positive For Ebola
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The Need To Insulate The Health Of Nigerians From The Global Fall In Oil Prices By Dr. Osahon Enabulele
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Mystery Deaths: Ondo State Bans Production, Consumption Of Local Gin “Ogogoro”
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Retired Navy Commodore Olawunmi Declared Wanted Over Channel’s TV Anti-Buhari Interview Had ‘Friendly Chat’ At Defence Intelligence Agency— Source
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Politics TRENDING: Council Chairman Empowers Farmers Each With One Yam, Hoe And Cutlass In Cross River
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
News ‘We Were Practically Stripped Naked, It’s No Longer Safe To Visit Nnamdi Kanu’– Lawyer Laments Inhumane Treatment By Nigeria’s Secret Police
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
News How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Freezes Kogi State Bank Account Over Alleged Fraud Involving N20Billion Bailout Loan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Court Freezes Governor Abiodun’s Suspended Aide, Bidemi Rufai’s Bank Accounts, Seizes Lagos House Over N158Million Scam
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Nigerian Tertiary Schools Admission Board Cancels General Cut-off Marks, Leaves Schools To Decide Benchmarks For Candidates
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Security Operatives Lie To Journalists, Prevent Them From Covering Induction Of Six Super Tucano Aircraft
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Dares Buhari, Miyetti Allah Sect, Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Students In Buhari Minister's Former School In Bayelsa Lament Over Sitting On Bare Floor To Take Examination
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Nigeria’s Central Bank Directs Lower Banks To Publish Names, Numbers Of Customers Fraudulently Seeking Foreign Exchange
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Six Students Who Broke Into Man’s House To Shave His Head In Jigawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad