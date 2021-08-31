Father Mbaka Speaks On Bandit Attack On Nigerian Defence Academy, Predicts What Will Come

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has said Nigeria is sinking with worsening insecurity.

And according to him, the situation may get worse except President Muhammadu Buhari takes drastic steps to address it.

Mbaka said the recent attack by bandits on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) was just the beginning of calamities that can befall Nigeria if Buhari did not change and God did not intervene.

Gunmen had last Tuesday attacked the Afaka campus of the NDA, which is Nigeria’ foremost military training school, killing two officers and abducting one Major Christopher Datung.

Another officer was hospitalised within the institution as a result of gunshot wounds.

The bandits later reportedly reached out to the military, demanding a ransom of N200 million for the release of the abducted officer.

Mbaka, however, said the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), would not solve the problem of insecurity in the country.

He, therefore, called for his release, saying Kanu was not the cause of insecurity in the country.

Mbaka said this during Sunday Mass, describing the recent attack on the NDA as a preamble.

Mbaka said, “Did you not hear that yesterday (Saturday), bandits entered into our most secured place in this country, Nigerian Defence Academy? The NDA, the impenetrable place in Nigeria and killed some Nigerian military officers.

“And people are still talking of Father Mbaka and Adoration. And some Catholics are still attacking the worship of Blessed Sacrament through adoration; what are they going there to do? The country is sinking just as I told them last time. The arrest of Nnamdi Kanu; will it solve any problem? Will it stop any agitation? Now, the attack on the NDA; is it Nnamdi Kanu now?

“Is it not better he is released? Since he is still under their custody and NDA could be perforated, violated and mesmerised, what is the hope of this country if it can happen in Nigeria Defence Academy? Where else is safe?

“As I told you people last two months that what you are seeing is just the beginning of the trouble and that the main trouble is coming. This one that they did (NDA attack) is just the elementary part of it. The secondary part of it is still coming.

“I am only asking God to intervene because what is happening in Afghanistan right now; if God is not ready to help us, Nigeria’s situation will be worse in the future. You are free to attack Father Mbaka and criticise me, that one is your problem.

“I am doing my prophetic work, and I don’t need apology or affirmation or support or approval from anybody apart from the Holy Spirit who sent me on this risky assignment. Even if I want to stop it, I can’t even stop it.”