Governor Orders Closure Of Major Roads In Buhari’s Home State Over Killings, Abductions

This is effective from Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2021

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has ordered the “immediate and total closure” of the Jibia-Gurbin Baure Road to all motorists indefinitely.

File photo used to illustrate story.

“Travellers plying that road are advised to go through Funtua,” an executive order signed by Masari on Monday said.

He also closed Kankara-Sheme Road to commercial vehicles.
Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, but this has not stopped bandits from terrorising its poor communities.

For instance, 344 schoolboys were kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State by bandits on December 11, 2020. They were released about a week later.

Bandits riding on motorcycles killed 12 persons and injured six others in Duba in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state on the night of Saturday, August 21.

However, regarding the new development, the governor explained that the closure of the roads and other measures were in the exercise of powers conferred upon him by sub-section (2) of Section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He tagged the notice, “Security Challenges (Containment) Order” and shall come into effect from August 31, 2021.

Regarding the closure of Kankara-Sheme Road to commercial vehicles, motorists were advised to go through Funtua.
The order said, “Only private non-commercial vehicles are to ply the road and lorries, trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned.

“Suspension of sale of all animals at the markets of the following Local Government Areas: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mal’adua, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita.

“Ban on transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina State to any other state in Nigeria.

“Total ban on carrying three persons on motorcycles and more than three passengers on a tricycle.

“Total ban on the sale of second-hand motorcycles at the Charanchi market.

“Re-enforcement of the ban on the operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the state capital and 6.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the frontline Local Government Areas.

“Re-enforcement of the total ban on the sale of petrol in jerry cans at filling stations.

“Only two designated filling stations are allowed to sell fuel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur Local Government Areas.

“Identified essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and Journalists) could use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods.”

SaharaReporters, New York

