Herders Kill Farmer In Plateau Community During Deputy Governor's Visit

Suspected herders on Monday killed a farmer in a community in Plateau State during a visit by the state deputy governor, Sonie Tyoden, who represented Governor Simon Lalong.

A source informed SaharaReporters that the suspected Fulani herdsmen killed the farmer at Miango district during the visit by Tyoden.

The farmer, identified as Monday Audu, was allegedly killed on his farm while the Deputy Governor was still in the area.

“He was brutally cut with a machete and had bruises on his neck and face,” the source said.

However, details of the incident were still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Recent killing of innocent people, including children and travellers has heightened the level of insecurity in the state.

In July 2021 only, no fewer than six cases of attacks were recorded in the state and properties worth millions of naira were lost. Houses, farmlands, crops, domesticated animals and most importantly human lives, were sadly lost to the attacks.

Some state governments have started moving their indigenes, especially students away from the state following the shutting down of tertiary schools across there.

And the state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state, which was later reviewed.

Business activities have also been affected in some areas as business owners, students, farmers residents and traders are now scared that there might be more attacks.